Jack Yates High School 2023 seniors were truly blessed by Jack Yates Alumni and Multi Media Guru, Roland Martin, along with Academy Sports and Outdoors who donated $50,000 to be awarded to seven students. These blessings are going to truly make a difference in the lives of every scholarship winner. This is the community support that Jack Yates High School needs to ensure our students flourish and reach their goals.
