Nourishing your mind, body, and soul is crucial for a happy and successful life. So, it was the perfect gift to bless the 2022 Debutantes with. A yoga and mindfulness workshop in honor of Debutante Elise Gentry hosted by her Jack and Jill “Aunties” Yvette Henry, Camille Hodrick, Lisa Mead, and Renee’ Woods at Love Dance HTX. Instructor Crystal Wickliffe led the “Nourish Mind, Body & Soul” workshop to encourage understanding of yoga and meditation’s benefits.



This hour-long workshop included savasana movement and meditation exercises accompanied by the individual, warm, lavender compresses. The debutantes were gifted yoga totes and mats and presented with sage advice while enjoying a delicious, Mediterranean lunch. What a fantastic way to encourage the benefits of self-care.