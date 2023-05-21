Age is only a number. Therefore, age does not determine or define one’s abilities or capabilities in achieving or completing a certain goal. Thus, it is not about age. It’s about wisdom, and wisdom comes from a spiritual relationship with God. The majority cultural group in American society has a self-identity problem. Yet, some confused American voters are using the age of Biden as a camouflage political issue. Is Joe Biden too old to run for reelection?

Some will debate and say yes, but that is not the real reason circulating among and around the political arena. Let’s step back and look at America’s political stance on candidates seeking political office. The majority social group in American society has a self-identity problem. Identifying oneself by skin-tone is a monumental societal problem, especially in a multi-cultural ethnic society. Too many individuals who are identified with the majority ethnic group believe in nothing, and so they fall for nothing. Now these same confused American voters are using the age of Biden as a disguise to attack the real political issue, racial identity.

All this hoopla and socio-political upheaval is simply about skin tone. Sadly, many of these same socio-politically confused individuals voted for Trump rather than Hilary Clinton, and America has suffered immensely because of the Trump Presidency. Now these same confused American voters are using the age of Biden as a camouflage political issue. Of course, they do not care who they use in their evil game of socio-political deception, even young Democrats, Independent Voters, and some spiritually confused and misguided Blacks and other minorities.

Even some major News Media Outlets are chiming in on the nonsense concerning Biden’s age after his announcement concerning reelection. America let’s be crystally clear about death and life. No individual knows the time and day of their demise (death) unless they are willing to commit suicide! Moreover, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18: 21).

The real problem is the skin-color of Vice President Kamala Harris, not Biden’s age. What they truly fear is President Biden being called home to be with God, and Kamala Harris becoming the First Female President of the USA. They had their chance to elect a White female but didn’t use it. Just a Godly reminder, in 2016, White American women, you had an opportunity to vote for the first female White President. Now, it appears that skin-color is the overriding socio-political issue rather than a female Presidency. America, it is unwise to deal in skin-tone rather than to condemn unrighteousness and sin. Miriam and Aaron found out the hard way when God demonstrated that He is a God of inclusion rather than exclusion (Numbers 12: 1-12).

God in his infinite wisdom just might cease providing a Ram in the bush to save America from herself. Therefore, America we should never spiritually forget that in 2020 Biden was indeed God’s Ram in the bush to save America from herself. God has provided Biden with Great Rewards for him to rebuild the socio-economic structure of American society from the bottom-up (common individuals), not the top-down (Billionaires). Also, we know that in 2020, “The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those who published it” (Psalm 68: 11). Biden won the 2020 Presidential election, and it was the most secure and fair election in America’s history, even with all of Trump’s antics as well as those of his loyal MEGA followers, and it has not ceased, even though the 2021 attempted coup was unsuccessful.

The Biden Presidency has accomplished more in (2½) for working class and middle-class families than all the last presidents since President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Once again, Jesus at the age of twelve befuddled the elders in the Synagogue with his spiritual and infinite knowledge of the world to come. Mahatma Ghandhi, an elder statement trail-blazed the tactic of non-violence and transformed a colonized nation into the largest democracy known to mankind. On the other hand, the Biblical character Methuselah lived 963 years and accomplished absolutely nothing other than occupy space and time. Sadly, when God said it’s over (death), he asked God is my time up? Again, age is only a number. America, be aware of wolves masquerading in sheep clothing, because they may say one thing, but in their hearts, they believe another because, “For as he thinketh in his heart so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). Nothing can separate us from God’s Love. Therefore, “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8: 31-32). Godfearing Americans, let’s help Biden finish the job by giving him four more years, because “to believe in something, and not live to it, is dishonest.” Amen.