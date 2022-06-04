Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Pursuing one’s own pleasure while ignoring or exploiting the needs of others leaves an individual void of God’s conscience, spiritually unfulfilled, and an empty vessel that is under God’s anger and judgment. God desires that we enjoy life, but He also desires that we avoid those things and activities that leads individuals away from fellowship with Him (truth).

The vulgar love of money is the main thing that separates individuals from God and from each other. It is written: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many arrows” (1 Timothy 6:10).

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary most individuals vulgarly believe that money brings happiness. Money is a cruel master. Rich individuals who crave greater riches usually get caught-up in ruin and self-destruction. To whom much is given much is required, because when God blesses you, He also has others in mind. Remember the Rich Man who thought his wealth would permit him to live forever, because his harvests were great. He could eat, drink and be merry. Therefore, he declared that I shall tear-down these old barns which were completely full to the brim and build bigger barns. The death angel appeared to the Rich Man and declared: “thou fool this night your soul is required of thee” (Luke 12: 16-21).

Who will the harvest belong to? America, the harvest belongs to GOD, because as Job declared: “The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord” (Job 1: 21). The Wisest and Richest man that the Bible records declared, everything is futile, but God. Hence, “Vanity of vanities, saith the preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity. What profit hath a man of all his labour which he taketh under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1: 2-3)?

Christian Right Evangelicals the church should not be an economic enterprise, but a spiritual union of faithful believers in the power of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Likewise, families should be spiritual units; not economic units, even though families have economic functions. God gave US the answer in (2 Corinthians 6: 1-2) “We then, as workers with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. (For he saith, I have heard thee in time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee, behold, now is the accepted time, behold, now is the day of salvation.”

America, if these scriptures do not affect your spiritual attitude toward money and wealth then God has another final way of reminding all of US of the real deal concerning both our humanity and divinity, because: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9: 27). Moreover, “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day” (Psalm 7:11). Will someone please tell Putin, Trump, Kim Jung Un, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists that: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead” (Proverbs 21: 16). More importantly, “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish” (Proverbs 14: 11). America, God says write the vision, and make it plain upon paper that he or she who read it will run (Habakkuk 2: 2-3)! Amen.