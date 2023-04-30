Every American should be spiritually saddened by the evil, confusion, and gun violence we are witnessing in American society, especially in public schools. The Prophet Habakkuk had a dialogue with God concerning the question of evil in society, because he was saddened by the evil in Judah. “God is never indifferent to evil in society, but it did seem that way to Habakkuk.” And oftentimes it seems that way to most individuals in American society.

Therefore, we ask why do evil individuals seemly go unpunished? These were the questions Habakkuk had on his mind and brought them to God. Blacks and Whites who are Godfearing Christians need to bring their concerns through prayer to God concerning evil in a multi-cultural democratic society, because God has pure eyes. God sees all and knows all, and the retribution for sin is always at hand.

Be Careful Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities, because “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day” (Psalm 7: 11). Habakkuk could not spiritually understand that you cannot hurry God, because it is for His appointed time, not ours, because God is TIME (Eternity). Habakkuk had doubt because he saw evildoers prospering and not being punished by God. For example, America witnessed the ungodly and shameful expulsion of two Black male legislators for demonstrating and standing with children and parents in the Nashville, Tennessee community concerning gun violence. Tennessee is the modern-day classic slogan of White men, “There go I except by the grace of another White man, not God.” The third person who was up for expulsion in the Tennessee House was not expelled by one vote. Hence, it was not happenstance that she is White! It’s an ungodly, undemocratic, shameful day for most Americans, and sadly not for all Americans.

Be careful America and watch for the spiritual handwriting of God on the walls in your homes, churches, schools, and governmental buildings, because the judgment of God is at hand. “For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie though it tarry, wait for it, because it will surely come, it will not tarry” (Habakkuk 2: 3). For your soul salvation don’t be caught in a position whereby the handwriting on the wall spiritually condemns you, and then moves on, because “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues” (Mark 16: 16-17).

No doubt about it, we live in a multi-cultural democratic society whereby the Preamble and the U. S. Constitution recognize that all individuals are created equal by God, and endowed with inalienable rights through God, not men. “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5: 10). America look for the spiritual words of inspiration written in the Bible, because: “Verily, verily, I say unto you he that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation: but is passed from death unto life” (John 5: 24). Amen!