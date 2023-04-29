The rationale for spiritually asking this question is based upon Native American annihilation, the 1619 Project, the spiritual tenets of the Preamble, U. S. Constitution, and the profound spiritual words inscribed upon Lady Liberty (The Statute of Liberty). America, before attempting to answer this question we must spiritually understand these scriptural words of inspiration: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8: 28).

First, many of our ancestors have duplicity in the almost extinction of Native Americans, simply because Native Americans were willing to fight for their human rights to be free and would not be a slave. The 1619 Project was about the vile, greediness, and evilness of settlers who did not want to work to clear the land to build the infrastructure of the nation, and we all know the historical facts. The Founders wrote an almost perfect spiritual Godly documents.

Yet, the Founders could not live up to the lofty spiritual tenets, and in the 21st century we still cannot live up to the high spiritual moral tenets of the documents, even with all its Amendments. The Statute of Liberty espouses the universality of humanity and inclusion, not exclusion. Sadly, America uses its immigration policy for exclusion and cheap minority labor, not inclusion. Remember, America fought a Civil War to end free labor exploitation. Thus, it is easy to declare that we are trying to create a fair and universally just society, and we all know that America has gone to the moon and safely returned. America split the Atom. America built the most powerful socio-economic-militaristic system that the world has ever known, but America cannot develop a just multi-cultural democratic society, whereby all Americans share in the nation’s bounty. America, talking is cheap. In America, we have too many citizens namely Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities who refuse to live by God’s truths and man’s laws. Hence, “The fool hath said in his heart. There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good” (Psalm 14: 1).

Individuals who desire to transform America’s multi-cultural democracy into a White Privilege Autocracy need to get over it, because “fools make a mockery of sin: but among the righteous there is favor” (Proverbs 14: 9). Hence, America do not get caught-up between your forward drive and your backward pull because “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish” (Proverbs 14: 11). There are numerous socio-economic factors that are corrupting the soul of America, but the ungodly availability of guns, especially military-style weapons has become an overriding factor. America has a gun culture that is off-the-chain. Consequently, America is experiencing a devilish, deadly gun culture of death and societal mayhem. It is a fact that too many of our legislators do not want to change America’s gun culture, but most Americans desire change, because they know that children are our future, not guns. Our fervent prayer is that God blessed America, not guns “because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God” (Romans 8: 21). Amen.