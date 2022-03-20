Sometimes in order to rightly answer a question an individual must both psycho-analyze the question and the questioner. In this circumstance both are the same. In order to effectively answer the question; we must return to America’s historic beginning. Therefore, ask indigenous Native Americans is America their country? The obvious answer is a resounding: YES! However, if we examine the historical record of what happened to Native Americans it is an abomination. Therefore, the country belongs to those who have control of the country utilizing guns, more guns and whatever weaponry is in vogue. Let’s briefly revisit 1619 when Blacks were brought to America as slaves regardless of the circumstances. In 1860-1863 America was engaged in a brutal-bloody Civil War between the free states and the slave-holding states, north versus the south, the union verses the confederacy, and the Yankees versus the Rebels. T

hank God Almighty the Union won and occupied the Confederate states. No doubt about it, the infrastructure of America was built on the backs of slave labor, and even after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation Blacks were never free, because President Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth making certain that Blacks did not receive reparations. Vice President Andrew Johnson a southerner became President, and immediately began to removed Union soldiers the South, and later instituted the Black Codes denying Black their Human and Civil Rights. In twenty-first century, America Blacks are still not first-class citizens, because in a democracy Human Rights, Civil Rights and Voting Rights are the same! Sadly, too many Americans are attempting to change democracy into Russian-style White Privilege Autocracy: something for nothing. Thus, even White autocracy is not for all Whites; Russia is the perfect example.

Since we have the historical facts concerning America’s checkered historical sins: let’s spiritually attempt to answer the question: Is America Your Country? Obviously, it is for most White Americans, but not for all Whites. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists want America to become a White Privilege Oriented Autocracy by any means necessary.

The world is witnessing the devilish horrors of Russian-style White Autocracy against a very young fledgling Ukrainian-style Democracy. Thank God Ukrainians are standing on Godly ground even unto death. Unfortunately, we have too many White Privilege Oriented Autocrats in America standing on devilish ground attempting to play God. I cannot speak for all Blacks, but I can honestly say that most Blacks love America, because we know no other country. All Blacks know that their ancestorial origin is the continent of Africa, but they cannot trace their ancestorial history to a particular nation-state. Yet, most White Americans return to their native ancestorial homelands, and proud of their native land. While, on the other hand, America is the native homeland of Blacks, because America is all Blacks really know as a homeland. Question: is America our country? The answer is a formidable YES! Because Blacks basically built America’s infrastructure, fought gallantly in every war on American as well as foreign soil. Black love America and by the grace and mercy of God we will change and challenge America to honor and live-up to its constitutional creed. However, Blacks will not be fools for America, because: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” Thus: “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Cornithians 2: 9). Amen!