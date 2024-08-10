IS AMERICA WORTH SAVING?

America, I am not a psychiatrist, but I do know crazy when I see it and hear it. Donald J. Trump’s, July 31st, 2024, appearance at the National Black Journalists Association Convention in Chicago was a stark common-sense reminder of why if there are Black individuals who are willing to vote for Donald J. Trump for President, they need to sleep with a psychiatrist, because they need a clinical professional addressing both their conscious mindset as well as unconscious mind. Th e disastrous interview was a national disgrace to the journalistic search for truth. Lest we forget: “Th e Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.” (Psalm 68:11). America, how did we get to this insane point in our collective history? Hence, it is literally unthinkable that someone of Trump’s mentality could become the Presidential nominee of a major political party.

What a shame! Therefore, the GOP has become an integral part of America’s dysfunctional governance problems, and a problem cannot solve a problem, it can only exacerbate the problem. Trump desires the position of President, but he does not have the intellectual acumen, spiritual understanding, and governmental governance know how to resolve societal socioeconomic ills. In fact, Trump and his MAGA Cult Followers’ Project 25 Master Plan only ex-acerbates the problems and create new problems, not solve societal ills. Question: how did we get to this point in American history? Sadly, each American voter on November 5th must do some serious soul-searching concerning their role and participation in why America is spiritually upside-down. Trump is a problem, not a solution.

America is spiritually upside-down, because of the ideological governance insanity of the MAGA Trump Autocracy Cult mentality: which way America? Societal chaos or nation-al unity. As a reminder, the political governing documents of America’s constitutional democratic system is founded upon Human Rights and Civil Rights values as well as spiritual-moral principles. Trump and his MAGA Cult Followers have absolutely no intentions of spiritually and morally embracing America’s egalitarian constitutional tenets, because Trump has said, he desires to be a White Privilege Dictator for one day. Of course, nothing is for a day with the devil and his devilish IMPS. It’s always and forever (graveyard)! However, as Christians: “we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28). Thankfully, nothing can separate us from the love of God that was in Jesus Christ reconciling us unto God, as well as unto each other. In the final analysis, God works out all things for good. Thus, America is worth saving, even though evil and confusion are running rampant. America simply needs a Godly spiritual perspective concerning national unity, and multicultural democracy, because what life do we have, unless we have life in unity under the reality of God, whereby equal is equal, not less equal. The GOP MAGA Cult way is the devil’s way, which in turn, is the quickest way to hell, destruction, and eternal damnation.

The brother of Jesus, in the Book of James compared the damage (wicked-ness) that the tongue can do to that of a raging fire. Former President Donald J. Trump has a wicked hellish ungodly raging fiery tongue: “Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth! And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell.” (James 3:5-6). America, to save us from us, we must embrace the universal dimension in our common humanity. Hence, a racist and sexist political platform, Project 25, must not prevail in the 2024 Presidential election. Therefore, VOTE your God conscience on November 5, 2024.