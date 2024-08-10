IS AMERICA WORTH SAVING?

America, I am not a psychiatrist, but I do know crazy when I see it and hear it. Donald J. Trump’s, July 31st, 2024, appearance at the National Black Journalists Association Convention in Chicago was a stark common-sense reminder of why if there are Black individuals who are willing to vote for Donald J. Trump for President, they need to sleep with a psychiatrist, because they need a clinical professional addressing both their conscious mindset as well as unconscious mind. Th e disastrous interview was a national disgrace to the journalistic search for truth. Lest we forget: “Th e Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.” (Psalm 68:11). America, how did we get to this insane point in our collective history? Hence, it is literally unthinkable that someone of Trump’s mentality could become the Presidential nominee of a major political party.
What a shame! Therefore, the GOP has become an integral part of America’s dysfunctional governance problems, and a problem cannot solve a problem, it can only exacerbate the problem. Trump desires the position of President, but he does not have the intellectual acumen, spiritual understanding, and governmental governance know how to resolve societal socioeconomic ills. In fact, Trump and his MAGA Cult Followers’ Project 25 Master Plan only ex-acerbates the problems and create new problems, not solve societal ills. Question: how did we get to this point in American history? Sadly, each American voter on November 5th must do some serious soul-searching concerning their role and participation in why America is spiritually upside-down. Trump is a problem, not a solution.
America is spiritually upside-down, because of the ideological governance insanity of the MAGA Trump Autocracy Cult mentality: which way America? Societal chaos or nation-al unity. As a reminder, the political governing documents of America’s constitutional democratic system is founded upon Human Rights and Civil Rights values as well as spiritual-moral principles. Trump and his MAGA Cult Followers have absolutely no intentions of spiritually and morally embracing America’s egalitarian constitutional tenets, because Trump has said, he desires to be a White Privilege Dictator for one day. Of course, nothing is for a day with the devil and his devilish IMPS. It’s always and forever (graveyard)! However, as Christians: “we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28). Thankfully, nothing can separate us from the love of God that was in Jesus Christ reconciling us unto God, as well as unto each other. In the final analysis, God works out all things for good. Thus, America is worth saving, even though evil and confusion are running rampant. America simply needs a Godly spiritual perspective concerning national unity, and multicultural democracy, because what life do we have, unless we have life in unity under the reality of God, whereby equal is equal, not less equal. The GOP MAGA Cult way is the devil’s way, which in turn, is the quickest way to hell, destruction, and eternal damnation.
The brother of Jesus, in the Book of James compared the damage (wicked-ness) that the tongue can do to that of a raging fire. Former President Donald J. Trump has a wicked hellish ungodly raging fiery tongue: “Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth! And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell.” (James 3:5-6). America, to save us from us, we must embrace the universal dimension in our common humanity. Hence, a racist and sexist political platform, Project 25, must not prevail in the 2024 Presidential election. Therefore, VOTE your God conscience on November 5, 2024.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.