Join Mayor Sylvester Turner and the city of Houston for the 15th annual Family Day in The Park event at the Sylvester Turner Park. This family friendly event...Read more
Check out the official movie premiere of Introspect, a Mark Reed film on March 5, 2023. Click on the flyer for more details.
Join the Acres of Angels for their annual Diabetes Walk. There will be free blood pressure testing and other free testing as well. There will also be line...Read more
The question is: Are you a constitutionalist? Or are you a Fairweather American? This question must be asked simply because Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalist...Read more
1881 HBCU Blue Legacy is a developing Non-Profit Organization of Dynamic Spelmanites who are giving back to the Houston community through Service, Mentorship, & Scholarship. Their goal is...Read more
What a selfless way to celebrate your birthday by inviting your friends to give to the Astros Foundation Scholarship Fund in exchange for an awesome party in the...Read more
