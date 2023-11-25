God is an inclusive God. Even though all have sinned and fallen short of God’s Glory. Thus, when any individual says he loves God, and hates any fellowman, he is a liar, and the truth is not in him. God is an inclusive God, He hates the sin, but loves the sinner, because nothing can separate us from the love of God, that was in Jesus Christ reconciling the world unto God. America, individuals never have to say I love you, because actions speak louder than words, and if individuals include you in their lives, you know they love you. Sunday is a Holy Day, and at the same time, it is the most exclusionary day of the week. We work together, we go to school together, we spend our money together in different business enterprises, and we engage in entertainment venues together, but for a devilish reason (s) we cannot worship God together. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided minorities for some ungodly reason (s) refuse to acknowledge that God is an inclusive God.

They know without a doubt that God is an inclusive God, and the Founders of our democratic experiment knew it, because they wrote it as cardinal moral truths in the Preamble to The U. S. Constitution as well as the Constitution itself: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness.” Yet, it is a spiritual mystery why they and preceding generations have not been able to live to the Godly greatness of those sacred words. Thus, we do know this after writing the sacred spiritual words of the Preamble and the Constitution many of the Founders went home to their slaves, because they could say and affix the spiritual words pen to paper, but could not spiritually live the true meaning of what they espoused on paper. Sadly, to this very day (250) years later White Privilege Oriented individuals refuse to acknowledge that equal is equal, and that God is inclusive, even though: “all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3: 22-23).

America, we still can get it right with God, and each other, but with the gerrymandered congressional “Make America White Again” GOP Representatives might make it mission impossible, because the devil has a hellish hold on them: (Trump and Trumpsters). America, we need to make a concerted effort to live in the inclusive example of Jesus Christ, by knowing this: “For even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps: who did not sin, neither was guile found in his mouth:” (1 Peter 2: 21). America, we know that it is impossible for the South to embrace this spiritual example, because the South has always been exclusive, rather than inclusive.

The South is the so-called Bible-belt of the nation, but they say Lord, Lord and run with the devil twentyfour seven. Is it possible for America to believe that Jesus Christ was, and shall always be the inclusive Son of God, because his Father is inclusive. Therefore, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal to God: but made himself of not reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant.” (Philippians 2: 5-7). Will some Christian Right Evangelical who has not gone AWOL on God, please read this scriptural verse to Donald J. Trump and all Trumpsters.