The question is: Are you a constitutionalist? Or are you a Fairweather American? This question must be asked simply because Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalist Groups seemingly have a distorted conception of who is an American, and who is not an American?

In fact, they desire to unilaterally control citizenship based upon distorted conceptualizations who qualifies to become an American via immigration, not based upon constitutional tenets. To set the record straight, there only two groups of individuals in America that are truly Americans. Native American Indians who are native to the land, and everyone else is a free-will immigrant, except Black Americans who came over on slave ships against their free-will, and they know no other country, but America: The sixteen nineteen project.

Christian Right Evangelicals have indoctrinated (73) million “immigrant” Americans to be against constitutional multi-cultural democracy, and an ungodly example is January 6, 2021. Thus, you are either with US or against US in our pursuit for a more perfect union, and just society. There is no in-between, because it has been spiritually written in blood that, “A nation divided against itself cannot stand” (The Civil War), and we must do everything possible to protect the Union. America’s multi-cultural democratic union must endure through the ages despite a false religious-racial-doctrine, a Cult Political Party, and ungodly GOP politicians who love confusion for confusion’s sake, coupled with the desire for power, privilege and pleasure: something for nothing based upon skin tone. Classic examples are Representative Santos and Governor DeSantis.

Are you in or out is the question of questions in twenty-first century America. We know that the (73+) million Americans who voted for Trumpism are out, not in. To be in, an individual must be a Godfearing American, because The Preamble and The U. S. constitution are built upon spiritual moral truths, principles, and values: “That All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator….”, and the rest every American should know, because: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34). To be all in as a Godfearing Constitutionalist, an individual must know where his or her rights begin and end.

This is the first principle of human interdependence (community) that individuals learn in the nuclear family unit. Human community is built upon the principles of human socialization, and the notion that “I am my brother’s Keeper.” Institutional churches must spiritually reinforce this precept. Educational institutions must always teach the relevance of this societal doctrine, because: “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing, for to will is present with me, but how to perform that which I find not. For the good that I would do not, but the evil which I would not, that I do. Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.” (Romans 7: 19-20).

Individuals are either in or out, because: “The wise shall inherit glory, but shame shall be the promotion of fools.” (Proverbs 3: 35). Sadly, Christian Right Evangelicals and The GOP Party dissemble with their lips, because they have hatred in their hearts for democratic inclusion. Therefore, when they, “Speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart” (Proverbs 26: 25). Amen!