In Memoriam: Tim Anderson

Timothy William Anderson Jr, M.D. P.A. (aka Tim), 73 years of age, of Beckley, West Virginia, passed away on August 6, 2021.

Tim was born on August 1, 1948 to Timothy W. Anderson Sr. and Margie L. Anderson in Beckley, West Virginia. He graduated as Valedictorian at Stratton High and then attended Howard University where he graduated majoring in Physics, Mathematics, and Biology and a minor in Russian and Chemistry. He was also a member of Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity, the Men of the Rising Sun Alumni Assoc. of Philadelphia. From there he was accepted to the State University of New York at Buffalo for medical school.

Tim met his wife, Annette, aka “”Cookie”” while in Buffalo and they were wed in 1974. Tim also served his country treating many service members in Korea where he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his service as Command Surgeon, Fourth United States Army Missile Command from August 1975 to September 1976. Once he returned to the U.S., Tim attended Baylor College of Medicine where he completed his Cardiology residency.

Tim also joined the order of the Free and Accepted Masons of Texas and its Jurisdiction. There he achieved the level of 33° Mason, achieving the 33° is an honor that can be bestowed upon a Scottish Rite Mason. It is not campaigned for. It is granted solely by the Supreme Council. A 33° Mason is a Master Mason who has exhibited knowledge, passion and sacrifice to his craft.

Tim loved his children and family as well as practicing medicine and helping people. He had a passion for cars, pens and elephants.

Tim was predeceased by his parents Tim Sr. and Margie as well as his sister Elaine.

He is survived by ex-wife, Annette M. and 3 children Tianne Elaine, Timothy William III, and Trevor Michel. He also leaves loved ones Tycilla Creeks and family.

Services are to be held at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3015 N MacGregor Way, 77004 at 11:00 am on August 20, 2021. Visitation will be prior to service, beginning at 10:00 am. For livestream access: www.GoodHope.org