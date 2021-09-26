In Memoriam: Robert (Tullie) John Melancon Malonson

Spread the love

















Robert (Tullie) John Melancon Malonson was born on April 13, 1942 in Bell City, Louisiana to John Curley Sr. and Viola Syon Melancon. Robert married Wilma J. Thompson on October 31, 1960. Robert and Wilma’s union of 60 years and eleven months, was blessed with six children- Keith, Yolanda, Malissee, Curley, Karen, and Kevin.

He was raised in a two-story home on a dairy farm in the then, Bammel Community near 1960/Kuykendall. As an infant Robert was baptized at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. Robert attended Spring Elementary in Spring, Texas. He lived in Jennings Louisiana for a few years with his great uncle Clifford Norman. During his stay he continued his education at Jennings Elementary. After returning to Houston, he completed his education at Aldine George Washington Carver High School. While attending Aldine George Washington Carver High, which was segregated at the time Robert excelled in football (Jersey number 65) playing guard. Robert who earned the nickname “hatchet man”, became the first student to become an All American in that sport. Robert received eleven scholarships offers across the nation. Due to his strong belief in family Robert choose not the attend college to support and care for his loved ones.

Robert had a wealth of passions in life that were family based; Bar-b-queuing, dancing, fishing, music, singing, walking, camping, and picnicking. Also, he loved birds (Red Cardinals) the beach, recreation parks and Casinos. Lastly, his favorite football team was the “Dallas Cowboys.”

He retired from Tex-Tube Division of Armco Inc; formerly Cyclops Corporation and an affiliate of the United Steel Workers of America for 32 years. After retiring from Tex-Tube, he completed 10 years in the Commercial/Sales Division of Auto Zone.

Robert was a loving and caring husband and father who believed in family first and setting the standard of putting his family before himself. He will be remembered and missed by the many lives he touched with kindness and generosity. He will be most remembered for his diligence and hard work ethics. Robert was always true to his family needs and lending a gentle hand to others in need of assistance.

He leaves to mourn his devoted wife Wilma, three loving sons, Keith, Curley, Kevin and three loving daughters, Yolanda, Malissee, Karen. Also, to cherish his memory daughter in laws Debbie Malonson (wife to Keith Malonson) and Priscilla Green-Malonson. Siblings three brothers: Minor Paul (Buster) and wife Maggie, Roy Douglas and wife Shirley Ann, John Curley II (JC) and four sisters: Betty Jean, Carolyn Parker, Madell Malonson, Debbra Dizadare Hunter and husband Greg Hunter, sister- in-law Henry Jean Lewis Malonson known as (Peaches), Aunt Luella Eli Mouton, Uncle Horace Malonson and Georgia Malonson. Also leaving behind 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three God children, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John Curley Malonson Sr. and Viola Syon Malonson Dizadare, brother; Sidney Malonson I and sister Juanita Lee Malonson Holliman, PHD.