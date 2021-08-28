In Memoriam: Craig Sebastian Adams, aka “BUD”

Spread the love

















Our beloved brother Craig Sebastian Adams, aka “BUD,” was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 5:01 a.m., at the age of 63. He succumbed with a little over a two-week battle with COVID-19 and sadly, had not been vaccinated. Craig was the healthiest one of us all, but the Delta variant overwhelmed him, and God saw fit to make him the voice for this pandemic that has ravaged our nation for well over a year or so now.

Craig was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital on November 9,1957 to Earl Felix and Mary Electa (Skipper) Adams, who preceded him in death, as well as his brothers, Louis Everett (2012), Michael Elliott (1980), Christopher Robert (2010) and Kenneth Bernard (1974), as well as our dear sister-in-law Alice Potts Adams (2020).

He was baptized and raised as a faithful servant to the Lord for 60 years at St. Monica Catholic Church in Acreage Home (44), where he served as an Altar Server, Eucharistic Minister, lecturer, usher, a member of the Altar Society, St. Vincent de Paul, Knights of Peter Claver (151), chairman of the Bazaar Committee, CCE (Sunday School) teacher and many others.

He leaves to celebrate and remember his life 13 siblings; Earl II (Ebonny), Frederick, Patrick, Adrian (Athena), Timothy (Jewell), Clifford (Marilyn), Leah, Phillippa (Rodney), Clement (Sonia), Gerald, (Briggitte), Regina, Magdalena (Dena), Lillia (Kimm) and sister- in-law Joyce (Louis deceased).

Craig ‘s life of education began when he attended A.B. Anderson Elementary, until he was placed in 5th grade at St. Rose of Lima in an “Empty Seat Program,” along with six of his other siblings, with the younger ones to follow. He then attended Northwest Jr. High (aka Seton/Assumption) and went on to graduate at St. Pius X High School “Class of 76” with Honors, alongside his brother Clifford. Craig was humble, kind, knowledgeable and full of talent.

As a teenager, he worked at McDonalds aka “Mickey D’s,” alongside at least one of the many siblings that followed him and brought home his paycheck to the “Bank of MESA (Mary Electa Skipper Adams), the same as the rest of us. He devoted 10 years of his life to the then “SWBT” as an installation technician and vested from there to begin his journey in life. Craig worked for the Houston Astros Youth Academy as a coach and trainer. He was an Associate Coach at Aldine Middle for 3 years. Craig is an Honorary member of the Paul Quinn College Baseball Alumni. Craig worked as the Offensive Back Field Coach for St. Pius X football team and trainer in 2011. He was an avid golfer taking part in many tournaments throughout the city. Craig was also a mentor/coach with the AAU Basketball program Houston Gold between 1996-2005. Craig was instrumental in helping to send over 250 young men to college on scholarship. Craig continued to serve as a mentor to many of those young men as they developed their careers over the years. Craig also played semi-pro baseball with two teams, the Royals and the Athletics along with the family softball team called Momma’s Boys.

He took on the world.

He assisted with raising funds for the St. Monica Food Pantry Annual Golf tournament and handled all his endeavors with modesty. He even gave his last year to attend to the needs of the grounds and other maintenance needs at St. Monica Catholic Church until about two weeks before his passing. `

One of his main interests was raising money for his church, the food pantry, and other organizations, also to assist in helping children with their tuitions. For a few years he went off to Dallas to further his education. He began a company called “MESA”(which endearingly is our mother’s initials). He started the company and began his true passion and became a “Certified Personal Trainer”, where in his early years he met and became trainer to the artist known as “Queen B” and her mother, which further led him to become a part of their security team in the era of “Destiny Child” traveling with them on tour. Craig was also a true educator in case you weren’t aware and his love for education made him an awesome teacher, tutor, and mentor. For certain there are many others out there that can tell you some stories about their time with him.

Craig was a Man of God and a blessing to all those he met whether in the community, on an airplane, at a seminar, or just in passing. A True Saint in his own right.

He will be truly missed by his 13 siblings, a host of nieces and nephews that truly looked up to him and cousins. Along with the community of St. Monica Catholic Church, his St. Vincent Paul Family, he will also be missed by the St Pius X High School Community and students, past and present and his circle of dear friends. Rest well Craig, you deserve it.