America, ignorance has absolutely no respect for gender, race, or creed. Individuals are not born ignorant. Simply put, individuals acquire ignorance, because they refuse to study to acquire knowledge spiritually through developmental reading, listening to knowledgeable individuals, and logically analyzing information. Avoiding ignorance is a valuable life lesson, because everyone has an opinion (s). VP Harris in her Presidential acceptance address shared a powerful life lesson that her mother spiritually and philosophically taught her against becoming ignorant and your own enemy: “never allow anyone to define you by telling you who you are. You show them who you are by your actions”.

America, there is an ole time honored saying: “actions speak louder than words”. Thank God for spiritual wisdom. A lot of Black people need to learn how to not allow ungodly individuals, such as MAGA Trumpers to define them by their skin-color, so-called racial identity when God created all individuals out of one blood. Black people we are children of God, Lord of Lords, and King of Kings, and our skin-color does not define neither our intellectual capacity nor moral character. Moral character matters infinitely more than skin-color, because skin color does not exempt an individual from the final eternal character judgment of death. Sadly, being White in America and having historic institutionalized privileges and advantages, and still not able to become occupationally and materially successful in American society is an abomination to White Privilege.

Blacks in America, because of their historic slave position in society, historically have had a fixed socio-economic status position on the social mobility Totem Pole defined solely by skin tone, not intellectual capacity and productivity. Lest we forget, Black slave labor built the infrastructure of American society. Going along with the intellectual ignorance of Donald J. Trump, only helps Donald J. Trump, and nothing that Trump has done in the past or desires to do in the future will help any Black person or permanent-tan minority. Th ere-fore, any Black individual or minority that is willing to cast a free will vote for Trump needs to sleep with a psychiatrist. Any Black or minority that repeats anything Trump says is ignorant. For example, Trump said that VP Harris just decided to become Black, and never knew that she was Black. America, VP Harris was Black when she came out of her mother’s womb as defined by American society based upon an erroneous idea that one drop of Black blood makes you Black. Of course, scientifically and empirically blood is blood.

Hence, “for so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men:” (1 Peter 2: 15). America, on November 5th, 2024, let’s silence forever the ignorance of Trump and his MAGA cult followers in America’s political discourse, because of their lack of God conscience: “and the times of this ignorance of God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent: because he hath appointed a day, in which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained:” (Acts 17: 30-31). America let’s spiritually and politically understand, Black men who are spiritually ignorant are placing blame on the wrong individual (s). Presidents do not create laws in a vacuum. Laws are created and enacted by the legislative branches of government (House and Senate). Presidents only sign legislative bills into laws; even though Presidents have influence over the process of enacting laws.