America, ignorance has absolutely no respect for gender, race, or creed. Individuals are not born ignorant. Simply put, individuals acquire ignorance, because they refuse to study to acquire knowledge spiritually through developmental reading, listening to knowledgeable individuals, and logically analyzing information. Avoiding ignorance is a valuable life lesson, because everyone has an opinion (s). VP Harris in her Presidential acceptance address shared a powerful life lesson that her mother spiritually and philosophically taught her against becoming ignorant and your own enemy: “never allow anyone to define you by telling you who you are. You show them who you are by your actions”.
America, there is an ole time honored saying: “actions speak louder than words”. Thank God for spiritual wisdom. A lot of Black people need to learn how to not allow ungodly individuals, such as MAGA Trumpers to define them by their skin-color, so-called racial identity when God created all individuals out of one blood. Black people we are children of God, Lord of Lords, and King of Kings, and our skin-color does not define neither our intellectual capacity nor moral character. Moral character matters infinitely more than skin-color, because skin color does not exempt an individual from the final eternal character judgment of death. Sadly, being White in America and having historic institutionalized privileges and advantages, and still not able to become occupationally and materially successful in American society is an abomination to White Privilege.
Blacks in America, because of their historic slave position in society, historically have had a fixed socio-economic status position on the social mobility Totem Pole defined solely by skin tone, not intellectual capacity and productivity. Lest we forget, Black slave labor built the infrastructure of American society. Going along with the intellectual ignorance of Donald J. Trump, only helps Donald J. Trump, and nothing that Trump has done in the past or desires to do in the future will help any Black person or permanent-tan minority. Th ere-fore, any Black individual or minority that is willing to cast a free will vote for Trump needs to sleep with a psychiatrist. Any Black or minority that repeats anything Trump says is ignorant. For example, Trump said that VP Harris just decided to become Black, and never knew that she was Black. America, VP Harris was Black when she came out of her mother’s womb as defined by American society based upon an erroneous idea that one drop of Black blood makes you Black. Of course, scientifically and empirically blood is blood.
Hence, “for so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men:” (1 Peter 2: 15). America, on November 5th, 2024, let’s silence forever the ignorance of Trump and his MAGA cult followers in America’s political discourse, because of their lack of God conscience: “and the times of this ignorance of God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent: because he hath appointed a day, in which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained:” (Acts 17: 30-31). America let’s spiritually and politically understand, Black men who are spiritually ignorant are placing blame on the wrong individual (s). Presidents do not create laws in a vacuum. Laws are created and enacted by the legislative branches of government (House and Senate). Presidents only sign legislative bills into laws; even though Presidents have influence over the process of enacting laws.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.