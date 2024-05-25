IF MY DREAMS DON’T SCARE ME THEY AREN’T BIG ENOUGH

I have a Monster’s Inc. t-shirt that says, “If Your Dreams Don’t Scare You They Aren’t BIG Enough.” Every time I wear it I think, “Are my dreams big enough? Are they scary?” I truly believe that nursing is my calling because it is the one dream that is big and scary. Big because I will be helping others each and every day with sometimes life altering situations. How much I learn and retain throughout my nursing journey could save someone’s life one day. How big is that? Scary because I won’t be able to save everyone.
The first time I ever thought about becoming a nurse was in my late teens. I was working at a hospital as a Dietary Technician. I remember knowing the faces of some of the regular patients and knowing when they had been there previously. They knew that I remembered them and I could tell that they appreciated that they weren’t just another patient to me. When I would smile and speak, their face would light up because they saw a familiar and friendly face.
The most impactful person from my hospital experiences was my niece, born at 24 weeks and spent months in the NICU. I went to the hospital almost every day. When she was about to be discharged months later, I took First Aid/CPR and a few other courses so I could help care for her when she came home. She wore a heart monitor constantly and I had to administer oxygen to her whenever I fed her. She was so beautiful and resilient. I cared for her without a second thought.
I wish I could say that I immediately switched my major and went to nursing school but I didn’t. I was already in school to get a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and completed that while working for the Acres Home Center for Business and Economic Development. While there I helped create and run a Youth Entrepreneur Program and the construction of the Beulah Ann Shepard Building. Then I became a stay at home mom/volunteer/substitute teacher/ Mother’s Day Out teacher/Sunday school teacher/volunteer assistant coach/group fitness instructor/group fitness manager. I feel that all of these experiences led me right back to where I needed to be. No matter where I am or what I do, I am always caring for someone.
After going through the fear of a biopsy and possibly having breast cancer, I finally realized that my moment is now. My benign mass was my door to something more meaningful. It told me to live my life to the fullest each and every day. I made making a difference and positively impacting those around me without sacrificing my dreams and aspirations a priority. Starting nursing school was the next step in my journey. It not only challenged me but through courage, time management, hard work, and perseverance, it has also empowered not only myself but others.
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”(Aesop). I strive each and every day to go out, spread kindness, and light up the world. What better way to do that than through nursing. During the COVID-19 Pandemic my mom called and asked me if I still wanted to become a nurse. I said, “Yes, now more than ever.” Nurses were on the frontline day in and day out fighting COVID-19. They are true heroes and I am honored to work alongside them saving lives one patient at a time. August 2022, I graduated from nursing school as a Licensed Vocational Nurse working as a Nursing Tech while in school. May 2024, I graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing and will begin my journey as a Registered Nurse while continuing to pursue my Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Like Oprah said, “ ink like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.