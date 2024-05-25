IF MY DREAMS DON’T SCARE ME THEY AREN’T BIG ENOUGH

By: Alicia Marcha

I have a Monster’s Inc. t-shirt that says, “If Your Dreams Don’t Scare You They Aren’t BIG Enough.” Every time I wear it I think, “Are my dreams big enough? Are they scary?” I truly believe that nursing is my calling because it is the one dream that is big and scary. Big because I will be helping others each and every day with sometimes life altering situations. How much I learn and retain throughout my nursing journey could save someone’s life one day. How big is that? Scary because I won’t be able to save everyone.

The first time I ever thought about becoming a nurse was in my late teens. I was working at a hospital as a Dietary Technician. I remember knowing the faces of some of the regular patients and knowing when they had been there previously. They knew that I remembered them and I could tell that they appreciated that they weren’t just another patient to me. When I would smile and speak, their face would light up because they saw a familiar and friendly face.

The most impactful person from my hospital experiences was my niece, born at 24 weeks and spent months in the NICU. I went to the hospital almost every day. When she was about to be discharged months later, I took First Aid/CPR and a few other courses so I could help care for her when she came home. She wore a heart monitor constantly and I had to administer oxygen to her whenever I fed her. She was so beautiful and resilient. I cared for her without a second thought.

I wish I could say that I immediately switched my major and went to nursing school but I didn’t. I was already in school to get a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and completed that while working for the Acres Home Center for Business and Economic Development. While there I helped create and run a Youth Entrepreneur Program and the construction of the Beulah Ann Shepard Building. Then I became a stay at home mom/volunteer/substitute teacher/ Mother’s Day Out teacher/Sunday school teacher/volunteer assistant coach/group fitness instructor/group fitness manager. I feel that all of these experiences led me right back to where I needed to be. No matter where I am or what I do, I am always caring for someone.

After going through the fear of a biopsy and possibly having breast cancer, I finally realized that my moment is now. My benign mass was my door to something more meaningful. It told me to live my life to the fullest each and every day. I made making a difference and positively impacting those around me without sacrificing my dreams and aspirations a priority. Starting nursing school was the next step in my journey. It not only challenged me but through courage, time management, hard work, and perseverance, it has also empowered not only myself but others.

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”(Aesop). I strive each and every day to go out, spread kindness, and light up the world. What better way to do that than through nursing. During the COVID-19 Pandemic my mom called and asked me if I still wanted to become a nurse. I said, “Yes, now more than ever.” Nurses were on the frontline day in and day out fighting COVID-19. They are true heroes and I am honored to work alongside them saving lives one patient at a time. August 2022, I graduated from nursing school as a Licensed Vocational Nurse working as a Nursing Tech while in school. May 2024, I graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing and will begin my journey as a Registered Nurse while continuing to pursue my Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Like Oprah said, “ ink like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.