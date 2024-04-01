Idris Elba’s Eco-Dream: A Smart City on Sherbro Island
[Image via Getty/J. Countless]
Hollywood star Idris Elba, renowned for his roles in iconic television series and movies, is setting his sights far beyond the silver screen to embark on an ambitious project that could transform Sierra Leone’s Sherbro Island into a model of eco-friendly innovation and sustainable development. The British actor, whose father hails from the West African nation, envisions converting the island into a “smart city” that champions environmental sustainability and economic self-reliance.
The journey to this visionary project began when Elba and his childhood friend, Siaka Stevens, grandson of a former Sierra Leonean president, revisited their roots in Sierra Leone with an initial aim to boost tourism through the development of a boutique hotel. However, their focus quickly shifted towards a more impactful goal: harnessing renewable energy to power the island, thereby creating a sustainable economic and social infrastructure.
Sherbro Island, with its sprawling 19 miles of pristine beachfront and a population of around 30,000 as of the latest data in 2013, presents a unique opportunity. The island’s development plan, steered by the Sherbro Alliance Partners (SAP), is poised to be a beacon of innovation. In 2019, SAP secured an agreement with the Sierra Leonean government, highlighting the island’s potential to serve as a catalyst for economic growth not only for itself but for neighboring regions as well.
A crucial component of the project is the introduction of wind-powered renewable electricity, marking a significant milestone for Sierra Leone, where access to electricity is limited. The plan includes the construction of a wind and solar farm equipped with wind turbines, solar panels, and battery storage, set to be built by Octopus Energy Generation, a leading European investor in renewable energy. This venture not only promises to bring sustainable energy to Sherbro Island but also sets the stage for a model that could be replicated across Africa.
Beyond its environmental aspirations, the project aims to foster a “smart city” that embodies African cultural values, emphasizing community, collaboration, and a deep respect for nature. The design and development of Sherbro Island are to be rooted in sustainable practices, ensuring resilience to climate change and the capacity to adapt to evolving social and economic conditions. This ambitious project seeks to create an energy-efficient setup that can accommodate up to a million people, providing a blueprint for future sustainable urban developments.
Elba’s commitment to transforming the perception of Africa from an aid-dependent continent to one of innovation and self-sufficiency is at the heart of the Sherbro Island project. By leveraging his global platform and network, Elba, along with Stevens, is championing a shift towards sustainable development that prioritizes the well-being of the environment and the empowerment of local communities.
The Sherbro Island initiative represents a groundbreaking approach to development in Africa, combining renewable energy, economic growth, and social sustainability. It underscores a growing trend of leveraging celebrity influence and private-public partnerships for large-scale environmental and social projects. As construction is set to begin, the world watches with anticipation, hoping that Sherbro Island will emerge as a shining example of what the future of sustainable development can look like in Africa and beyond.
