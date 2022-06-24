By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, Ed.D.

When I read the headlines of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, I immediately shook my head in disgust and frustration. Roe v. Wade was a 1973 landmark ruling that gave the constitutional right for women to go through an abortion in the United States.

It has been almost 50 years since the historic ruling, and now the rights of women have once again been set back, 50 years and more to be exact. I am tired of everything being about politics. It is not always about the left and right, but what is right and wrong.

I did not ask you to speak for me! It is my body, my choice, my right!

It is sad that we have allowed so many people to die by the hands of guns, and how 19 children had to die because politicians want to scream and put up a fight for gun rights. However, when it comes to women, the decision is final, no conversation.

I did not ask you to speak for me! It is my body, my choice, my right!

This ruling has taken away our power and our progress. What’s next? What else do you want to strip away from me? This ruling is dangerous to the health of so many women. It has been said that the expectation is that many states will now begin to outlaw abortions in their state. For women who may need or want to have an abortion, they will not have many options to do so. This forces them to seek illegal help, travel outside the country for an abortion, or even take matters in their own hands, which can all be deadly.

What do we tell our young daughters who are coming behind us? Do we tell them that the world doesn’t care about your health and well-being? Do we tell them that men are the ones making decisions on the behalf of women because they feel like they know what’s best for us? Do we tell them their voice and opinions don’t matter? Absolutely not!

We tell them to fight, to speak up, and to always stand up for what they believe in. We empower them to know that no matter what, your voice matters. We continue to be examples and provide platforms for them to speak out. We also must start the conversation with our young women and keep the conversation going.

I did not ask you to speak for me! But even though you did, just know that regardless of the ruling, it is still my body!

