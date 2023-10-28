I am running to be your State Senator to continue building a better Texas

I am no stranger to service, I’ve been serving communities in Houston in some capacity since 1995. From running a non-profit to serving on the Houston City Council and now serving in the Texas House. We’ve been through a lot: Hurricane Harvey, the ongoing COVID pandemic, Winter Storm Uri, the failure of our electric grid, and now — coming under attack from Greg Abbott. In this political climate, our communities can’t afford to have inexperienced leadership. That’s why I’m running to be your next State Senator. I have been on the battlefield while right-wing extremists have attacked our communities, stripped away women’s reproductive rights, politicized flooding projects, and underfunded our public schools while pushing voucher of the budget-writing committee, I’ve secured millions of additional dollars for public schools in Houston and our local universities, like Texas Southern University.

As vice-chair of two public safety committees, I’ve fostered relationships across the aisle without compromising my values. This district is a diverse and vibrant place to live, but with many communities facing real problems- they deserve a leader who can bring home solutions, not just empty promises. I am committed to being a leader who advocates for you, your family, and your community. As your next State Senator, I will work tirelessly to ensure our communities thrive. I can’t do this without you, can I count on your support?

In Service,

Rep Jarvis Johnson