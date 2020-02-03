WATCH: Houston’s own Yolanda Adams sings ‘America the Beautiful’ at SBLIV

Share this article



HOUSTON – One of the most memorable Super Bowl performances of all time was when Whitney Houston belted out the “National Anthem” in a way that has not — and possibly will never — be matched. But our own Houston sweetheart Yolanda Adams gave a stellar performance of her own singing “America the Beautiful,” helping to kick off the 2020 Super Bowl.

The Grammy Award-winning gospel songstress gave a harmoniously masterful rendition that is sure to make Black America — and Houstonians — proud.

Did you miss the performance? Check it out again, courtesy of the NFL on Twitter.

Oh, and another memorable Super Bowl performance that is sure to make Black America proud….. The Kansas City Chief’s 24-year-old black quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, leading the team to victory.

Congratulations to all!