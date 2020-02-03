WATCH: Houston’s own Yolanda Adams sings ‘America the Beautiful’ at SBLIV
HOUSTON – One of the most memorable Super Bowl performances of all time was when Whitney Houston belted out the “National Anthem” in a way that has not — and possibly will never — be matched. But our own Houston sweetheart Yolanda Adams gave a stellar performance of her own singing “America the Beautiful,” helping to kick off the 2020 Super Bowl.
The Grammy Award-winning gospel songstress gave a harmoniously masterful rendition that is sure to make Black America — and Houstonians — proud.
Did you miss the performance? Check it out again, courtesy of the NFL on Twitter.
Watch the #SuperBowlLIV Live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from #AmericaTheBeautiful with benefits going towards @InspireChange: https://t.co/wIyZb8m24w @NFL #SBLIV #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Cr1bDHZ4K7
— Yolanda Adams (@YolandaAdams) February 3, 2020
Oh, and another memorable Super Bowl performance that is sure to make Black America proud….. The Kansas City Chief’s 24-year-old black quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, leading the team to victory.
Congratulations to all!