HOUSTON ISD BOND GOES DOWN

in National By: Bill King Voters decisively rejected Houston ISD's request to approve $4.4 billion in bonds to rebuild and renovate some of its facilities. The proposal was the larg- est bond proposal in the state's history. For many years, it was unusual for voters to give the thumbs down to bonds for public schools. That trend began unwinding a few years ago, as taxpayers began to recoil from proposals that included lavish athletic facilities in particular. Also, a new Texas law in 2021, which required school districts to state that approving the bond would result in a tax increase, put a damper on new proposals. Nonetheless, a study done by the Texas Tribune found that in recent years, 70-80% of school bond proposals were approved by voters. But in most cases, even when bonds were rejected by the voters, the vote was close. But not so in HISD's case. The final vote was 58-42 against. I could not find definitive statistics, but I suspect this is one of the worst school bond defeats in the State's history. So, why did voters so soundly reject this proposal? I think there were two factors. First, rightly or not, for many the election became a referendum on Mike Miles' leadership of the District. It is clear that Miles is wildly unpopular. His accomplishments in raising test scores in historically low performing schools have been swamped by his imperious, tone-death leadership style, which has managed to offend almost everyone. One of his worst blunders in my estimation has been the personnel shake-ups in schools that were performing well. He has repeatedly broken the old adage – "If it's not broke, don't fix it." But beyond the Miles factor, the bond proposal was ill-conceived. There is no doubt that many of HISD's schools are decrepit and badly in need of repair and renovation as was dramatically laid out in this Houston Chronicle story. But this proposal went far beyond that kind of triage. Those laying out this proposal seemed to be oblivious to HISD's declining enrollment. In the last decade, the District's enrollment has dropped from about 220,000 to under 180,000. HISD's own projections are that it will fall by about another 10,000 over the next few years. That loss of enrollment is costing the district about $400 million annually in lost student allotments from the State. Also, apparently there was no consideration given to what effect voucher/school choice may have when it inevitably passes in the upcoming Legislature. At least some of recent decline is likely the result of the state takeover and Miles' controversial administration of the District. But far more consequential, especially in the long term, is that the Dis- trict's population has stalled and is likely to drift lower. There has been little change in the population inside Loop 610, which makes up a large portion of HISD, for the last sixty years. Also, the U.S. birthrate hit a new low last year of 1.67. That means that, unless people suddenly decide to return to Houston's core or start having larger families, every generation of school- age children in HISD from now on will be smaller than the one before it. This demographic reality is what made me scratch my head over the bond proposal's inclusion of about $2.1 billion to completely rebuild thirteen elementary schools and eight middle schools. The coming demographic decline will first begin reducing enrollment in elementary schools, with middle schools not far behind. The thirteen elementary schools that were to be rebuilt are currently at 108% of the design capacity. However, all of the excess enrollment was accounted for in just two schools, Bonham and McNamara. In six, the cur- rent enrollment is already below the design capacity. The enrollment in the eight middle schools to be rebuilt is only 86% of their design capacity. Only two are cur- rently operating above their design capacity. But here's the real kicker, HISD is already projecting that the enrollment of twenty-one schools is going to decline by the 2028-2029 school year! Building a school is a long-term investment, typically 50 years or longer. Given the demographic trends, what do you think the enrollment of HISD will be in 50 years? How many elementary schools will the District need in 2075? The reality is that HISD is in decline demographically and its plan for the future should focus on how to best manage that decline. The logical thing for the District to do at this point would be to come back to the voters with a dramatically reduced bond proposal that focuses exclusively on the immediate needs. Ideally, the District also should develop a plan to begin reducing the number of schools. I know that closing schools is unpopular but that is the District's new reality.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.