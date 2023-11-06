Houston HBCU ID Camp and Community Pickup: Uniting Soccer Enthusiasts

[PHOTO: blackstarsoccer.com]

If you’re a soccer fanatic in Houston, mark your calendars for an action-packed weekend on November 10-12 at the Houston Sports Park, located at 12131 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77045. The Houston Sports Park will play host to two incredible events: the HBCU ID Camp on November 11-12 and Community Pickup on November 10. Whether you’re a high school student-athlete aspiring to play soccer at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), or an 18+ soccer enthusiast looking to showcase your skills, these events have something special in store for you.

HBCU ID Camp (November 11-12)

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs.

This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey.

To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Community Pickup (November 10)

If you’re a soccer aficionado aged 18 or above, you’re in for a treat on the evening of November 10. The Community Pickup event kicks off at 7 pm with check-in starting at 6:30 pm. This open, free, and spirited soccer extravaganza welcomes all local soccer enthusiasts to the Pitch 25 facility at Houston Sports Park.

Community Pickup is not just about playing soccer; it’s about celebrating the love of the game. It’s where creativity, skill, and passion come together on the field. You’ll have the chance to showcase your most dazzling moves and compete against other teams, vying for the title of Community Pickup champion.

What’s more, Community Pickup isn’t just about competition; it’s about camaraderie and building lasting connections with fellow soccer lovers. It’s an evening filled with excitement, laughter, and the thrill of the game. So, gather your friends, put on your soccer gear, and get ready to be part of this incredible event.

Please note that all participants under the age of 21 must arrive before 7 pm to be admitted to the Pitch 25 facility. So, make sure to arrive on time and be ready for a night of soccer fun and camaraderie.

The Houston Sports Park, with its top-notch facilities and breathtaking location, is the perfect venue for these events. Whether you’re a high school athlete with dreams of playing college soccer at an HBCU or an adult soccer enthusiast eager to show off your skills, this park has got you covered. The picturesque surroundings will add to the enjoyment of the day, making your experience truly unforgettable.

In addition to the main events, there will be food and beverage vendors on site, so you can refuel and recharge between games. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you mingle with other participants and spectators. The Houston Sports Park promises a fantastic atmosphere, ensuring your time spent there is not just about soccer but also about creating wonderful memories.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendar for November 10-12 and head to the Houston Sports Park for an unforgettable soccer experience. Whether you’re aiming for a college soccer career with an HBCU or you simply want to enjoy a night of exciting soccer, there’s something for everyone at these events. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of the Houston soccer community and showcase your skills. Register for the HBCU ID Camp, and make sure to arrive on time for the Community Pickup. Let’s unite, play, and celebrate the beautiful game of soccer in Houston!