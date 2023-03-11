Jackson State, Wiley, Texas College, and Spelman oh my! The Houston HBCU Alumni Association had HBCUs everywhere. Black excellence was in full effect. H-E-B returned as the official event underwriter for the nation’s largest HBCU College Fair. The 2023 HBCU College Fair took place at the Houston Marriott South Hobby Airport. The HBCU College Fair was free and open to the public.

It was an HBCU Love Fest! The highlights of the 2023 HBCU College Fair featured groundbreaking events such as the virtual address from the US Dept. Of Education Secretary – Dr. Miguel Cardona. Over 50+ HBCUs were under one roof for the sole purpose of recruiting. There was also an HBCU Presidents Forum for University Presidents across the nation, and band and music auditions conducted by the National HBCU Band Directors. In addition, there were workshops on important topics such as, financial aid/admissions information, conversations with students, degrees in demand/workforce Outlook, athletics, Army ROTC, scholarships, door prizes, and health screenings. What a great way to encourage Black youth to explore their options when pursuing advanced education.