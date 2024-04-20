HOUSTON CONTRACTING

Is there economic justice in the City of Houston’s prime contracting processes? e City of Houston has never had an inclusive diverse system of awarding contracts. No doubt about it, former Mayor Lee P. Brown was Houston’s most inclusive multi-cultural leader in the past y years. Mayor Brown’s Atlanta experience was the national role model for Blacks businesses being included in contracting opportunities. God has said: “Blessed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and blessed shalt thou be when thou goest out.”
(Deuteronomy 28: 6). Evidently, the City of Houston does not believe in the principle of an open-door contracting business policy. Blacks are the largest voting bloc in the city of Houston, even though Hispanics represent the largest minority group in the city. Houston has become a minority-majority city. Former Senator Whitmire is Mayor of Houston primarily because a large percentage of Blacks voted for him. Yet, why is it so difficult for Black professionals to secure a meeting with the mayor to discuss community-neighborhood developmental needs? This issue is not totally Mayor Whitmire’s fault, because the developmental needs of the Black community should have been discussed prior to the election. Professional Engineering Firms, Accounting Firms, Construction Management, and Inspection professionals have been locked out and ignored far too long by former mayors.
Adding insult to injury, when these firms are successful their fees are dictated at much lower levels than their counterparts for the same services. For example, take a Black Engineering rm that receives a contract for multiple projects, and then they are assigned only one project under that contract, while other firms receive 5,10, or 20 projects under their contract. Another important issue is the contract value of similar costs of a $14,000,000 project awarded while the Black rm receives a management fee of $600,000, and majority firms receive a management fee of $840,000 for the same level of effort and scope of work. This is grossly unfair by any assessment standards. These are only a few of the issues encountered by qualified Black professionals.
Lee P. Brown was the Godly exception, because of his inclusive developmental experience in the city of Atlanta. Mayor Brown was an integral part of Atlanta’s ability to include rather than exclude Black contractors. Houston is a much more diverse city ethnically, culturally, and economically than Atlanta. Therefore, Houston with its unlimited capabilities ought to be more inclusive and productive than Atlanta. However, isn’t it a strange twist of events that most professional politicians in Texas, and especially in the city of Houston become wealthy while in office, and at the same time, infrastructure, and community developmental needs in the Black community primarily remain stagnant and unchanged. Moreover, at the same time, neither do most Black professionals experience upward social mobility.
Hence, the lack of business developmental contracting opportunities is having rippling effects on quality-oflife issues at every socio-economic level in the Black community. Once again, Blacks are the largest voting bloc in the city of Houston. Yet, at the same time, Black contractors receive minimal city prime contract ing opportunities, even though there are many who are highly qualified, capable, and successful Black contracting-engineering rms. The question is why does this socio-economic set of circumstances exist? More importantly, how can it be equitably corrected? The answer to the question does not lie in rescuing minority contracting opportunities, but in equitably redistributing prime contracts and sub-contractors that traditionally go to majority contractors. Since we spiritually understand the impediments to resolving the problem of equity and socio-economic fairness in contracting opportunities, God’s word gives us the answer to fairly resolving the issue: “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.” (Matthew 5: 6). The first individual that is critical of this editorial is without a doubt, a Judas Goat! e Black business community needs to have a come to city contracting meeting with Mayor Whitmire, because the Black community should be respected, and Black contractors deserve better than what they are receiving. Selah.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.