Deloyd T. Parker Jr. has been the co-founder and executive director of S.H.A.P.E. since 1969. Growing up in Port Arthur, Texas, his parents instilled in him a sense of humility, a willingness to help, the courage to face adversity, and the strength to fight injustices whenever and wherever it raises its ugly face. Parker worked in the Ujamaa Villages of East Africa and traveled to many countries in the eastern part of Africa, spreading S.H.A.P.E.’s philosophy. He went to The Gambia in West Africa where he met with the President of The Gambia and was able to expand relations with the government as well as grassroot community leaders.

Parker, along with countless volunteers, staff and supporters have built S.H.A.P.E. into a comprehensive and holistic community institution.

As one of the most visible and involved centers in Houston’s African American community and the Houston community as a whole, S.H.A.P.E. has led the way toward justice, equal opportunity, and institution building in the city, state, nation and world. Because of its deep commitment to the community, S.H.A.P.E. has actively sought ways to oppose injustice and to better the community for all people.

For its efforts in improving the quality of life for children, family, and the community, S.H.A.P.E. has received more than 500 awards including the Jefferson Award, MLK Humanitarian Award, UNCF Leadership in the Minority Community Award, Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award, Metropolitan Transit Authority of Houston Outstanding Community Service Award, the State of Texas (TCADA) Substance Abuse Prevention Award, and an award from The Ladies of Distinction.