From awesome community talent to health and wellness resources, free food, and plenty of water to beat the heat, were a few benefits of the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) Health Resource Fair. It was a great event that made me proud of the progress of our community. There were many different things that attendees could enjoy, from talented kids playing the violin, to One Church at Bethel’s Family Drill Team praising God in reverence to our Ancestors, and rappers spreading empowering messages was an amazing highlight. This was a rare family-friendly event that was enjoyed by every age group that attended.

HAUL worked hard to engage and educate the community about the endless resources available for health and wellness. Thank you to their partners the Houston Health Department, United Healthcare Community Plan, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston Area Urban League Young Professionals, Houston Business Development Inc., OST/ South Union Health Improvement Partnership, Episcopal Health Foundation, Houston Area Urban League Guild, Texas Children’s Pediatrics, and the Houston Public Library for providing valuable resources that our communities need.