For 50 years, The Honorable Barbara Jordan was the only African American portrait hanging in the Senate Chambers. On February 10th, 2023, Mrs. Opal Lee was honored by the State of Texas to be the second Black Woman to have a portrait. HERstory is now a part of Texas History with the unveiled portrait of Mrs. Opal Lee. Mrs. Lee is considered the mother of the Juneteenth Movement. Without her determination, persistence, and unwavering commitment to ensuring that Juneteenth was recognized, celebrated, and understood, President Joseph R. Biden and the United States of America would not have officially made Juneteenth a National Holiday in 2021. We salute Mother Opal Lee and thank her for preserving and becoming a part of Black History.