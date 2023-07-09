No moral judgment is being made by this editorial. Moral judgments are strictly left up to the readers. The editorial writer will only state spiritual, and empirical biological facts. Sex status is biologically and genetically fixed by God and nature when sperm and egg integrate male or female. There is no in between biological designation or status. Gender is about spiritual and moral integration of flesh and spirit (mentality). Thus, God has declared, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee, and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee: (male or female)” (Jeremiah 1: 5).

Biological confirmation is given by medical professionals in hospital delivery rooms to parents: boy or girl. Again, no in-between. Eternal question: why are so many Blacks seeking to make God the Creator, doctors who confirm the biological work of God, and tell the parents you have a boy or girl out of a lie? Let’s take this a step farther because, “Man that is born of a woman is of a few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth” (Job 14:1-2). Does this scripture give some indication of why so many Blacks chose to not be what they were created to be? Of course, we do not know why, only God knows!

However, it seems as though it is extremely difficult for homosexuals and transgender individuals to live with who they say they are, contrary to God, doctors, and parents simply because choices indeed have consequences: good or bad. Parents usually accept some level of guilt based upon love for their child assuming they did something wrong in parenting.

Gender identity is socio-psychological environmental conditioning based upon learning to integrate mind and behind. Question: why doesn’t homosexuality exist among lower forms of animal life? There are no homosexual dogs, cats, horses and so on. The answer to the question is that lower forms of animal life have no choice in sexuality because the sole purpose of sexuality among lower forms of animal life is the reproduction of species. On the other hand, human beings have choices in all aspects of life, including sexuality.

Hence, choices have consequences: good or bad. Therefore, sexuality among human beings is both reproduction of species as well as an expression of love and affection between males and females. Again, not being judgmental, because sin is sin, because: “The wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.

For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead, so they are without excuse” (Romans 1: 18-21). God is angry with wicked individuals, every day. Therefore, it is of the utmost spiritual importance to understand that the word of God is our guide to salvation (eternal life). God hates sin, not sinners. Therefore, “For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: and likewise, also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity, whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them” (Romans 1: 26-33).

These are the spiritual truths and biological facts in order that we might clearly understand. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting” (Galatians 6: 7-9). Human beings are created in the spiritual image of God, and above all, humans are conscious of their own death, unlike lower forms of animal life. Therefore, human beings can spiritually understand morality (conscience), but do not always act morally. Again, there is no devilish judgment intended, only a declaration of God’s spiritual truths. Thus, by reading this editorial you are cordially invited to respectively respond to AframNews regarding the question of WHY is homosexuality so prevalent in the Black community?

The spiritual question is: are Blacks hell bent on creating a 21st century Sodom and Gomorrah society? Again, this editorial is based upon absolute spiritual truths and biological facts, and in no way intended to be condemnatory, because sin is sin for both heterosexuals and homosexuals. Gender mentality is self-identification free will choice, not biology. As a social group that has been institutionally dehumanized because of biological skin tone, we must ask why so many Blacks are willing to be flipped by others, and willing to become something that they are not biologically? Be what God made you to be, not what you desire to become, but cannot. A man can never become a woman. A woman can never become a man, because a woman cannot seed a baby and a man cannot birth a baby. Is homosexuality self-annihilation? Black people, never forget: “The wise shall inherit glory: but shame shall be the promotion of fools” (Proverbs 3:35).