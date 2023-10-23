Former President Donald J. Trump embarked American society on a death march toward the eternal graveyard. In doing so, he exacerbated the problem of holes in souls. Sadly, the spiritual and mental ethos of the Southern Dixiecrat GOP became Trump’s ungodly vehicle for propelling the GOP wholeheartedly toward the principles of White Autocratic Government, not multi-cultural democracy. It has been scientifically and empirically said that there are big black holes in the stratosphere. Thus, Christians know that sin and the love of material things create holes in the souls of human beings. Therefore, the only way individuals can keep from developing a hole in their souls is to embark upon a spiritual journey in search of God, the meaning of life: “Thou shalt seek the Lord thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.” (Deuteronomy 4: 29). Know this, America God has guaranteed us in the spiritual declaration that was given to Job, when the devil was going to and fro, seeking whom he may devour, and God said to the devil: “have you tried my servant Job, and the devil replied, God you have a hedge around Job, and God said you can have your way with Job, but you cannot touch his soul.” However, devilishly characters such as some Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, some spiritually misguided Blacks and other Minorities, especially Vivek Ramaswamy have turned their very hearts against God, even though God is seeking to save them from the devil, because: “Before destruction the heart of a man is haughty, and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 18: 12).

Seeking and searching for materialism as a way of life rather than searching for the truth of God will invariably guarantee that individuals will develop holes in their souls. Following the truth of God in all things will prevent the devil from encouraging individuals from making unsound decisions that can create holes in souls, because: “Better is the poor that walketh in his integrity, than he that is perverse in his lips, and is a fool.” (Proverbs 19: 1). As a reminder to all of us be careful what you say, and how you say it, because not only can it cause holes in souls, but have a pastoral leader saying, “ashes to ashes, and dust to dust”, because: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18: 21). Individuals cannot afford to allow the devil to cause them to create the smallest hole in their souls, chasing after the materialistic vanity of this world. Know this, America the devil’s Imps travel in groups. For example, the Demoniac in chains living in a graveyard, had a spiritual encounter with Jesus. Jesus asked: who are you? The Demoniac replied: “I am Legion because there are many of us”. Demonic spirits run in groups. Hence, be careful who you run with, because they just might be one of the devil’s Imps, and they will cause you to create a hole in your soul. America: “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that you have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.” (1 John 5: 11-13). America, never forget: God is Life, not material things. Amen.