The National Association of Black Military Women (NABMW) 22nd Biennial Convention.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Elizabeth Eckford, Member of “The Little Rock Nine”and Retired Brigadier General Clara Leach Adams-Ender will be attending the NABMW 22nd BIENNIAL CONVENTION “Blazing Trails for the Future” July 20-24, 2022 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. daily.

Master of Ceremonies: Jasmin Cardwell News Anchor at KCEN-TV

The National Association of Black Military Women (NABMW) is an association of women located throughout the country who are veterans or current members of the United States Armed Forces. It was founded under the former name of “The Black WAAC, WAC, Women in Service.”

The Beginning: In July 1976 a group of 21 of the women who served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) and Women’s Army Corps (WAC) during World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars got together at Lucille Brown’s house in Hampton,Virginia . At this chartered meeting, the group decided to locate and invite other former service women to a first reunion that was held in 1978 in Dallas, Texas. Ever since, Biennial Reunions continued and are now Biennial Conventions.

NABMW MISSION STATEMENT: To seek out, record, maintain and tell the history and heritage of African-American Military Women who served and are serving in the United States Armed Forces.

A few of the NABMW members were members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion which deployed during World War II and consisted of all black women; 855 black women to be exact.

https://youtu.be/bWAvxcV7j0s

The LANTANA ROOM will be the designated room for journalist, correspondents and members of the media to meet and/or interview military personnel, veterans and those that have also served overseas in an area of foreign conflict such as Korea, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War (Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm), Afghanistan and Iraq ((OEF/OIF) Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom), etc.

No other events or activities will take place in the Lantana Room.

Designated for media only from July 20 to July 24, 2022.

There will be approximately 100 Black Military Women present at the Convention.

Black Women Veterans who have served at home in the United States and those that have also served overseas in an area of foreign conflict such as World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War (Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm), Afghanistan and Iraq ((OEF/OIF) Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom), etc.