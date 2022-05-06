By: Jeniece Thompson

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee made a historic announcement as Booker T. Washington was awarded $1,060,000 for “The Vision Community Statue Project” in the Houston Independent School District (HISD). According to HISD’s website, “The project includes the erection of a statue of Booker T. Washington, a Community Plaza, Community Park, and a GeoDome Greenhouse.” This Vision will provide many great resources for the community as well as honoring a phenomenal educator in African American history. This will be the fifth statue of an African American in Houston.