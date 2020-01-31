HISD to celebrate National Signing Day for student athletes

Share this article



HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District’s top student-athletes will sign ceremonial letters of intent in the presence of their families, coaches and fellow competitors at the district’s annual ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Male and female HISD athletes will be signing commitments to play baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo, and wrestling at colleges and universities throughout the nation.

The speaker at this year’s event will be Westside High School graduate and current Texas A&M University wrestler Ty’Rae Carter. He will share his experiences transitioning from high school to college athletics while achieving academic success.

The event may be viewed live online at HoustonISD.org/LiveTV. Follow on Twitter — @HoustonISD, @HISDEspanol — to experience highlights from the event.

WHO: HISD Board of Education Trustees, HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, HISD Athletics Director Andre’ Walker, HISD principals, Westside HS graduate and current Texas A&M University wrestler Ty’Rae Carter, HISD students, coaches, parents, and school administrators

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 5

1 – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Delmar Sports Complex

2020 Mangum Rd., 77092