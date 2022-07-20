July 20, 2022 – The HISD Class of 2022 Athletic Hall of Honor includes NFL legends, Olympic medalists, renowned coaches, high school record holders, collegiate standouts, and those who have given back as mentors to student-athletes.

“This is our annual opportunity to memorialize some of the best people associated with HISD sports,” said Athletic Director Andre Walker. “They’re not just legendary athletes and coaches; they are people who have used their talents to guide others through life’s challenges.”

Every year HISD will add the names of 14 individuals and one team to the Athletic Hall of Honor at Delmar Field House for their lasting impact on HISD and the world of sports.

Among those honored in the Class of 2022 are Olympic track star Jackie Washington of Yates High School; NFL Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary of Worthing High School; three-time Olympic swimmer Cynthia Potter of Lamar High School; and professional basketball player Eddie Owens of Wheatley High School.

The complete list of inductees will be released soon. The induction ceremony is Saturday, August 13, at 4 p.m. at Delmar Field House. Tickets are available now.