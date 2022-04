By: HISD Press

The Houston Independent School District is recruiting top-performing teachers to participate in its new RISE (Redesign, Innovate, Support, and Empower) program.

RISE will transform the most persistently struggling HISD campuses. RISE recruiting events will staff 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools, and two high schools.

Successful candidates will receive recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000 to staff the 24 RISE campuses.

Qualified teachers will have at least one year of experience, demonstrate a track record of improving student achievement and demonstrate a commitment to improving student outcomes.

Teachers who attend the RISE recruitment events must bring copies of their resumes, student achievement data, and latest evaluation.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

6 p.m. -7 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center

4400 West 18th St., 77092

Click here to register.