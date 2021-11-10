Spread the love
HISD is hosting job fairs for teachers, bus operators, and more
|WHAT:
|Houston ISD is hosting multiple job fairs looking for qualified teachers, bus operators, custodial, and grounds workers. The two job fairs will occur on Saturday, November 13 at different locations.
The job fair for teachers is seeking university fall graduates and student teachers ready to start in January 2022. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet principals and other leaders and be interviewed on-the-spot.
HISD is also looking to hire bus operators, custodial, and grounds workers. Interested individuals can apply online at HoustonISD.org/careers or in person at the Hattie Mae White administration building the day of the fair.
|WHO:
|Houston ISD Human Resources
|WHEN:
|Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Job fair for teachers
Lamar High School
3325 Westheimer Rd., 77098
Job fair for bus drivers, custodial, and grounds workers
Hattie Mae White Education Support Center
4400 W. 18th St., 77092
