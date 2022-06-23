HOUSTON-The Houston Independent School District is hiring bus drivers. HISD Transportation Services is offering a $2,000 sign-on stipend to the first 120 CDL drivers (re-hires are not eligible) who are hired and start before August 22, 2022.

Interested individuals should attend the HISD Transportation Services Job Fair. Candidates should bring a valid driver’s license and social security card. A drug test will be conducted if a job offer is extended.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Barnett Motor Pool. The address is 6700 Fairway Dr. 77087. For more information, you can reach out to HISD Human Resources, Recruiter Javon May.