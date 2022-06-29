June 29, 2022 – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Digital Promise and Verizon Innovative Learning, will welcome eight schools into the Verizon Innovative Learning program, Verizon’s education initiative which addresses barriers to digital inclusion, for the 2022-23 school year.

In partnership with Digital Promise, Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program equips every student and teacher at select middle and high schools across America with a device and up to a four-year data plan. In addition to free technology and access, schools receive extensive teacher training and support, along with the opportunity to engage in powerful teaching and learning that leverages technology in and out of the classroom.

“Technology continues to lead the way throughout Houston and nationwide, both in our classrooms and in our communities” said Superintendent Millard House II. “With partners like Verizon, we can ensure that HISD students have equitable access to the technology and curriculum necessary to continue fostering creativity and innovation.”

Baylor College of Medicine Academy at James D. Ryan Middle School, Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk, Billy Reagan K-8 Educational Center; Burbank Middle School; James S. Deady Middle School, Pilgrim Academy, Stevenson Middle School, and Williams Middle School are among the 50 new schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning Schools, bringing the program to more than 560 middle and high schools nationwide. These schools join 28 other Houston Independent School District schools already participating in Verizon Innovative Learning.

In addition to free iPads/Chromebooks and accompanying 30GB 4G LTE Verizon data plans for every student and teacher, participating schools will be assigned a full-time coach to train teachers in effectively integrating technology into their lessons.

“So many students across the nation lack the access to technology and resources they need to be successful in today’s digital world,” said Tandra LeMay, State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon. “On behalf of Verizon, we are excited to help enable students in the Houston Independent School District to develop the skills, knowledge and capabilities for a more promising future.”

Verizon Innovative Learning is driving academic improvements because of the initiative.*[1] In a recent teacher survey, 88 percent of teachers reported that Verizon Innovative Learning helped them explore new ways of teaching, and 81 percent said the program enhanced student engagement. 88 percent of teachers reported that Verizon Innovative Learning Schools allowed for more individualized instruction in their classrooms.

Learn more about Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program and how to apply at verizon.digitalpromise.org.