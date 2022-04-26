Houston Independent School District Athletic Director André Walker has been named a 2022 Professional of the Year by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security.

The award recognizes members of management who demonstrate outstanding leadership in addressing safety and security issues.

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) is the nation’s only academic center devoted to studying and practicing sports safety and security.

In addition to the enhanced safety of HISD sports venues and events, Walker’s safety contributions have set an example for others to follow.

“HISD is extremely fortunate to have Andre’ Walker as our athletic director,” said Superintendent Millard House II. “He’s not only a great manager, but this award recognizes he and his team are national leaders in keeping our sports venues safe for players, coaches, parents and fans.”

Walker will receive the 2022 Professional of the Year award June 29 at the annual NCS4 conference in Orlando, Florida.

“Winning this award would not be possible without the hard work of numerous members of team HISD,” Walker said. “Keeping our venues safe and secure requires input, vision, advice, and hard work of numerous people constantly focused on protecting those on the field and in the stands.”