Houston Independent School District is partnering with iEducate to hire college and high school students as tutors to elementary students (paid a starting rate of $14 per hour).

All HISD students who are at least 15 years old, and alumni who are currently enrolled in college are encouraged to apply for this paid opportunity. This program is helping to address learning gaps that were widened by the pandemic at more than 60 high need elementary schools, all while helping students gain valuable hands-on work and teaching experience.

Students can apply online at http://Apply.iEducateUSA.org.

Tutors will work in-person beginning January 2023. Current high school students and college students will be paid $14.00 per hour starting, with returning tutors in good standing being raised to $15.00 per hour their second semester. Shifts are available Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and are flexible based on individual class schedules.

Participants will gain mentorship and leadership experience, test drive a career in education, and receive direct classroom experience. Students selected for the program will be paired with certified teachers to aid with co-teaching and provide instructional support.

“Our core mission in HISD is to provide students with tools necessary to reach their full potential,” Superintendent Millard House II said. “This partnership will expose students to the valuable skills employers demand, developing a pipeline of highly-effective future teachers and supporting elementary school students in need in the process. I urge eligible students to take advantage of this exciting opportunity.”

The priority application deadline has been extended to Friday, November 25, though applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with HISD to address learning loss exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating pathways for graduates to become teachers in their home district,” said iEducate CEO Arun Gir. “We hope this sets the stage for how a school district can engage its youth community and alumni to further the cycle of mentorship and college readiness while exposing more young adults to the teaching profession.”

iEducate is a nonprofit that connects young adults who aspire to teach with students who need to learn, embedding college and high school students alongside teachers to enhance the learning of elementary students and strengthen the homegrown teacher pipeline.