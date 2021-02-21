Hitlerism: Trumpism

Share this article



Who would have thought that after the election of Barack Obama in 2008, America would elect an openly Hitler mentality-oriented president? Donald Trump received more votes in America than Hitler received in Germany. On November 6, 2021 we saw the openly racist violent mentality of many of the White individualistic-insurrectionists who voted for Trump the second time around, and were violently disappointed. Question: who are these individuals? At the same time, these insurrectionists were trashing the sacred symbol of American democracy; a Black man and a Jewish man in the state of Georgia were making senatorial history. What a hopeful-spiritual contradiction!

After a bloody Civil War, a violent Civil Rights struggle, and political assassinations there are still a significant number of Whites who refuse to share God’s bounty with other Americans because of racial hatred. January 6th should have been a spiritual reflection time-out for chaos in America. Instead, on January 20th when Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace” at President Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremony, many Whites who are Trump Loyalists were reactionary and punitively upset at Garth. WHY? Amazing Grace is a gospel song for the ages written in 1772 by John Newton, a White man. Its spiritual meaning transcends race, religion, time, social-class and cultural barriers.

Republicans are sick and penicillin is not the cure, because they desire to live in an entirely White country. America was never a White country because Native Americans (Indians) and Mexicans were indigenous-inhabitants of the land when the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock. By and large, the Republican Party has a White Privilege agenda, and the Democratic Party has an inclusive Multi-Cultural American identity agenda as profoundly displayed in President Biden’s inaugural inclusive-programmatic format.

Diversity is America’s greatest strength. Diversity is profoundly expressed throughout nature, not sameness. A rose of different colors is still a rose. Likewise, “The beauties of Nature come in all colors. The strengths of humankind come in many forms. Every being is wonderfully unique. All of us contribute in different ways. When we learn to honor the difference, and appreciate the mix, we find harmony.” Unfortunately, rather than share God’s bounty with other Americans, Trump Loyalists would rather destroy the country. Question: what is the origin of White hatred/privilege? Most of the spiritual confusion in America lay squarely at the doorsteps of White Christian Right Evangelical churches, and White pastors who are preaching ungodly-worldly doctrines, and calling it The Word of GOD: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.”

GOP-voters have been radicalized by Trump’s 30,000+ lies; especially The Big White Lie: White Supremacy. For four years GOP voters were fed a diet of lies, lies and hellish discord. The chickens came home to roost on January 6th and now the GOP desires peace/unity; without legal accountability or moral order/justice: shameful hypocrites. It is written individuals cannot serve two masters. Republicans instead of serving the Constitution, democratic values, and the American people for four years have been selfishly serving Trumpism/Racism, because they benefitted, and they alone benefitted: disgraceful. Now, they are mad as hell willing to destroy the multi-cultural greatness of America.

In the final analysis: “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins, have quickened us together with Christ.” (Ephesians 2: 4-5). Selah.