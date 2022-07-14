Her Nexx Chapter, Inc. (HNC), a virtual community giving women the ability to connect, explore and transform, is marking Fibroid Awareness Month in July with a virtual summit to promote awareness of this debilitating condition. Red Alert! A Conversation about HER Health, is a virtual summit about uterine fibroids and the women whose lives they impact, based on the upcoming documentary, Red Alert: The Fight Against Fibroids directed by Erica L. Taylor. Registration for the event is currently open at www.hernexxchapter.org/red-alert-event.

The summit will be streamed on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 and will feature:

A Reproductive Health Medical Panel

A Healthy Cooking Demo with a Vegan Celebrity Chef

A Holistic Healing/Health and Wellness Panel

Exclusive Footage from the Red Alert Documentary

Red Alert: The Fight Against Fibroids is a 90-minute feature film project directed and produced by Erica L. Taylor under her production outfit Taylor Productions, Jasmine Leyva (producer) and filmed by Andy Baeza (cinematographer). Her Nexx Chapter (HNC) is a fiscal sponsor for the event, which will be broadcast through livestreaming on its Facebook page with the help of co-sponsor Sign1News. Co-hosts for this important event are HNC and Taylor Productions.

Tracy “Lady Chap” Chapital, HNC’s Founder and Chief Vision Officer, says this strategic partnership expands on the mission of HNC. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with Erica on this significant opportunity to bring awareness to an important women’s health issue that affects so many, especially Black women. Her Nexx Chapter is proud to be aligned with Taylor Productions and to celebrate the work Erica has done on behalf of all women,” she said.

July is designated as Fibroid Awareness Month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to research, over 70 percent of all women have fibroid tumors and 80 percent of African American women will be diagnosed with fibroids by the age of 50, the age group most affected by fibroid symptoms. In addition, those who are potentially affected most by uterine fibroids include Black women of childbearing age, women with a family history of fibroids, some teenage girls who experience unexplained heavy monthly bleeding, and women who have undergone unnecessary invasive life-threatening surgeries.

Red Alert: The Fight Against Fibroids is a film that hopes to bring awareness and give identity to the thousands of women suffering from fibroids. The movie aids in achieving this goal through thoughtful interviews and artistic production while also presenting cutting edge research from accredited scientists. The documentary will inform women who may be at risk of fibroids or are considering hysterectomies without the proper education with crucial information about their options. It both documents and is inspired by Erica’s own experience with severe fibroid pain, along with the emotional and physical effects that come with it.

“During a routine trip to my obstetrician-gynecologist in 2008, I made the choice to be fitted for a popular birth control device to regulate my unpredictable periods,” she shares. “However, being fitted for the device left me in excruciating pain. After my physician told me that some women just aren’t able to wear IUDs and dismissed me, I chose to seek out a second opinion. It was through this decision that I was diagnosed with multiple fibroid tumors, which led me to a ten-year period full of treatments, surgeries, endometriosis and a trip to the intensive care unit.”

HNC leadership has launched its digital campaign via www.hernexxchapter.org with a series of blog articles. HNC will also feature guest panelists from the event, as well as Erica and other Red Alert partners, across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

ABOUT TAYLOR PRODUCTIONS AND ERICA L. TAYLOR

Erica L. Taylor is an Impact Producer known for her work in docuseries, television and documentary film. She began her entertainment career in 2003 as producer and on-air talent for the Tom Joyner Morning Show. An avid storyteller, she moved to television to produce award-winning television shows Unsung and Unsung Hollywood. Throughout her career, she has hosted rare interviews with stars such as Jerry Seinfeld, Phylicia Rashad, Eddie Murphy, Stevie Wonder, and dozens more. In 2017, Erica started Taylor Productions with the purpose of building projects about women and minority communities. In 2019, she produced The Invisible Vegan documentary which led to her Directorial debut entitled, Red Alert: The Fight Against Fibroids (in production). Most important to her mission, she humbly serves as an advocate for women’s reproductive health under the Red Alert brand. In 2020, she was named National Ambassador of the Fibroid Fighters Foundation, serving through national speaking engagements. In 2022, Erica was Senior Story Producer for the reboot of the hit 80’s show YO! MTV Raps. Erica was recently elected to the Board of the Documentary Producers Alliance, an international grassroots organization for filmmakers while serving as co-chair of the Equality and Inclusion committee. She is also a 3-year member of the video production advisory board at Collin College in Dallas, Texas.

Red Alert: The Fight Against Fibroids is continuously raising donations for their film finishing fund which may be tax-deductible through Her Nexx Chapter, a 501(c)3 organization and fiscal sponsor for the Red Alert documentary project. To donate, visit www.hernexxchapter.org/donate-red-alert. All checks/wire transfers must be made payable to Her Nexx Chapter Organization; donors must indicate “Red Alert Project” in the memo section.

ABOUT HER NEXX CHAPTER

Her Nexx Chapter is The Future of Connection for Women. Founded in 2016 by Tracy Chapital (Lady Chap) with powerful women professionals, this for-impact, nonprofit organization is committed to developing interactive learning environments and creating a global virtual platform that propels women’s limitless possibilities. To learn more, visit www.hernexxchapter.org or follow @hernexxchapter on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.