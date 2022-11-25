An Eisenhower High School graduate, Dr. Baxter Montgomery had a very “charmed life growing up.” He attended Rice University for his undergrad and then went to medical school. His notion to become a doctor occurred in the ninth grade when he heard one of his classmates wanting to be a doctor and said that doctors made $90,000. Immediately intrigued, he declared that he wanted to make that salary and said he would be a doctor also. Both he and his classmate became doctors based on the declaration they made in the ninth grade. “It was trivial reasoning then, but I made that decision and I never looked back.”

Dr. Montgomery is a cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist and has a private practice called Montgomery Heart & Wellness, which he founded in 1997, as Houston Cardiac Association. After his medical training, he started his own medical business and has grown it since then never having to work for anyone but himself. When discussing why he chose this medical specialty, he said, “The interesting thing is that the sub specialization deals with some interesting aspects of cardiac disease. The heart has its own set of corona arteries and its own electrical system, so we have to evaluate individuals with heart rhythm and abnormalities, and that’s probably one of the more complex parts of cardiology to deal with. In addition, practice in general cardiology allows me to evaluate patients from a full spectrum of heart illnesses such as heart failure, coronary disease, and other similar cardiac issues.”

In order to keep your heart healthy, Dr. Montgomery said that fresh air, sunshine, and rest are important, as well as not eating unhealthy foods, and eating more foods that are healthy and natural. “We prescribe plant-based nutrition for our patients to regularly improve their overall wellbeing. So, eating a healthy diet is going to not only have direct positive effects on the heart, but also have indirect effects on the heart by liver metabolism and other organs that depend on excellent nutrition.”

The most fascinating part of Dr. Montgomery’s job is “interacting with the patients and teaming up with them and helping them come up with solutions to maybe complex health issues and helping them overcome those challenges.”

When discussing legacy, Dr. Montgomery wants to be part of making an impact on a paradigm shift toward health and natural living. “We are in a healthcare crisis and more importantly, a health crisis with sickness and premature death being pretty much the norm. So, one desire is to contribute greatly to the movement of trying to change that more specifically related to people with chronic illnesses, especially young people,” he said. Dr. Montgomery tries to press upon young people “in hearts and minds” the importance of doing things different… “and in our ways of thinking about optimizing health, something that’s remote from medical pills and procedures.”

Dr. Montgomery made it known that healthy eating is really the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, and the healthy optimal nutritional styles with which you don’t eat as opposed to what you do eat. “We really try to encourage people to not consume bad food at any amount and to give their bodies a chance to heal and recover,” he emphasized.

If you’re looking for a doctor, there are several reasons why you should see Dr. Montgomery. If someone is looking to approach health from a broader scope than routine prescription medications or supplements and procedures, then Dr. Montgomery is the doctor for you. “We have the ability to evaluate the traditional therapies versus our own…the bottom line is that we are all about prevention of chronic illness or reversal chronic illness, and those are some good reasons that people may want to come to see us.”

Dr. Montgomery would like to invite everyone to go to their website and check out their docuseries called “Soul of a Champion,” which is “a docuseries that gives you an inside look at the health journeys of various retired athletes and other individuals through an innovative and life-changing new Montgomery Heart and Wellness™ health intervention.” For more information about the docuseries, visit www.heartandsoulofachampion.com. For more information about Dr. Montgomery and his practice, go to www.montgomeryheart.com.