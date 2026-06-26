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TSU ENDOWMENT HONORS DR. SIMMONS’ SISTER

  • in Daily Updates, Health
TSU ENDOWMENT HONORS DR. SIMMONS’ SISTER

By: TSU

On June 19, 2026, Texas Southern University (TSU) announced the establishment of the Nora B. Wilson Endowment and Health Clinic, a transformative giftft from Dr. Ruth J. Simmons created to honor her late sister. Nora B. Wilson, a breast cancer survivor who passed away in May 2026, was a person of profound resilience. Starting full-time work at age fififtfteen to support her siblings, her life exemplifified the unsung dedication found within working-class communities. By tethering her sister’s memory to TSU, Dr. Simmons has created a living legacy that translates personal grief into a permanent instrument for community survival and medical equity.

The endowment directly funds the TSU Breast Cancer Screening and Prevention Center, targeting deep-seated healthcare disparities across nine Southeast Texas counties: Harris, Brazoria, Galves- ton, Walker, Grimes, Matagorda, Wharton, Trinity, and Polk. Rather than focusing strictly on traditional academic scholarships, this initiative recognizes that educational opportunity cannot be separated from physical well-being. By providing critical public out- reach, screening awareness, and community-focused research, the endowment confronts the systemic barriers that frequently delay early cancer detection in vulnerable populations.

Operating temporarily out of the TSU Institute of Urban Public Health and Housing inside the newly renovated W.R. Banks Building, the clinic provides comprehensive preventative care. Beyond breast cancer outreach, its services include vital screenings for blood pressure, A1C, and cholesterol,

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