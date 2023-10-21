HCC Trustee Pretta VanDible Stallworth elected as Secretary-Treasurer of national college association board

Houston Community College (HCC) Trustee Pretta VanDible Stallworth was elected secretary-treasurer of the Association of Community College Trustees Board of Directors Executive Committee during the association’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas earlier this month. Serving in that role will allow Dr. VanDible Stallworth to help advance the goals of the association, which represents more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the U.S. and beyond.

“I am honored to take on this role and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to further the mission of the association,” she said. “Community colleges play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education, and I am eager to contribute to the positive impact of these institutions through my service.” Dr. VanDible Stallworth – trustee for HCC’s District IX – also serves as director-atlarge on the ACCT Board of Directors. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Rice University, a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Texas Southern University, and an MBA and Ph.D. in Christian Education. She is also a certified Project Management Professional.