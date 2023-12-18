HCC recognized as 2023 Star Award Recipient by Texas Higher Ed Coordinating Board
HOUSTON (Dec. 14, 2023) – Houston Community College was named a Star Award recipient for 2023 by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The board recognizes exceptional contributions toward achieving one or more of the goals of the state strategic plan for higher education. The awards were established by the state agency in 2001, marking their 22nd anniversary this year.
HCC was recognized for the work of its Vocational Advancement and Skill Training (VAST) Academy, a program that provides post-secondary transition programs and comprehensive support services, which lead to meaningful credentials, employment and independence for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Opportunities include vocational certificates, pre-college and first-year success bridge courses, career readiness credentials, internships and employment assistance.
The academy has been transforming the lives of students by giving them a chance to receive affordable college career-readiness training leading to meaningful credentials, employment and independence since 1990.
“The VAST Academy was a great experience for me,” said Patrick Hill, a recent student who earned an associate degree in culinary arts. “It gave me the confidence to excel in my field of Baking/Pastry Arts and to further my education.”
The life-changing education provided by the academy continues to transform lives, including providing certificates and degrees in fields ranging from food services and childcare, to cyber security and welding, among others.
“We are enormously proud of our VAST Academy and its role in preparing students for meaningful work,” said HCC Interim Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D. “We are grateful for this recognition among our peer institutions.”
Winners were honored in Austin earlier this week along with HCC.Other honorees include:
- Texas A&M University for its Open Educational Resources efforts
- Texas Southmost College for overall efforts to improve student success
- Texas Tech University for its Raider Success Hub
- University of North Texas for its Empower, Learn, Excel, enVision, Advance, Rise program
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.