HATRED OF BLACKS

The Bible is basically a spiritual book concerning the difference between good and evil, and the effects of evil on individuals as well as societies. Hence, the Bible admonishes us to shun everything evil, and that every man must work by the sweat of his own brow. Herein lies the problem, White men have no problem with constructing empires if other men do the physical labor, because he believes that everything can be accomplished by the barrel of guns, guns, and more guns. White men design skyscrapers, international highways, and coast to coast railway systems when other men do the physical labor. is, in and of itself, is the foundation of the institution of slavery. Initially, White men sought to enslave Native American Indians, but he found out that the Indian would rather be dead than a slave.
Of course, all men have the same philosophy. Except Black men had no escape hatch, they could not swim oceans to get back to Africa. However, a lot of Black men ran in the woods and lived with Indians to escape the inhumanity of slavery. White men made all kinds of ungodly excuses for why they enslaved Blacks, and to date, Whites have never acknowledged their lack of God conscience.
White men wrote the Bible, the greatest book ever written (Holy Scriptures), and then they crucified Jesus Christ. In the twenty- first century, all crucifixions are not on a Cross, but guns and more guns are crucified. White men wrote GREAT documents, e Preamble to the U. S. Constitution and the Constitution itself, damn near perfect spiritual documents, and then they went home to their slaves. How hypocritical can individuals become through their own sense of self centered racial superiority! Sadly, too many Americans desire to be served rather than serve. In a multicultural democracy-oriented society selfish service is a no, no. But service to each other is a yes, yes. Hence, in a democracy equal is equal, not that equal is unequal.
Blacks have come a long way from chattel slavery, but it is foolhardy for Blacks to think that they have acquired equal status citizenship and Civil Rights equality in American society. America, know this, Black human dignity and progress is of God, and not White benevolence. In the 21st century, uncalled for White militaristic resistance, intimidation, and murder against Blacks still exists. us, in the twenty-first century, Blacks must spiritually come to know who they are as children of God, and at the same time, know who among them desires to be children of the devil. Despite their demonic slavery experience, Blacks have a God conscience.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.