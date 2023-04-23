Racism has existed down through the ages, and it has gotten worse with time. Racism and the notion of White Supremacy stand as fundamental obstacles to world peace and international moral order. Above all, racism stands as an impediment to mankind’s salvation, because racism is based upon a ungodly reality (sin). God hates sin, and racism is sin. Moses married an Ethiopian woman, and Aaron and Miriam, the brother and sister of Moses, spoke resentfully against the marriage.

The Bible records that God heard their resentment and was angered, and as such descended from heaven in a cloud and Miriam became Leprous. (Ref: Numbers 12: 1-12). As such, we must ask how did racism start? Likewise, we must ask what are the spiritual and socio-economic costs associated with racism? And how can racism be eliminated? Is the basis for White existence institutionalized racial superiority? Is the concept of race a mental delusion? This is the Word of God: “God that the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed anything, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things; and hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed and the bounds of their habitation;” (Acts 17: 24-26). For informational purposes only history has recorded that the oldest living human skeleton was discovered in Africa, the remains (bones) of Lucy over six thousand years old.

The purpose of this information is not to burst anyone’s bubble. However, life goes on, and unfortunately many great nation-states have fallen from within, because of spiritual confusion, misunderstandings, corrupt minds, and sin concerning racial and ethnic differences. America, know this: God hates racism and will only tolerate it for a certain length of time, because the concept of race is a mental delusion, because popular ideas about racial categories lack scientific biological objectivity. Race and racism are about what the “Elephant left on the fairground.” Thus, thank God racism is not a universal phenomenon.

Living from the outside to the inside is a dangerous lifestyle proposition, because the Old Testament Law declares: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself; I am the Lord.” (Leviticus 19: 18). And Jesus’s New Testament Covenant declares: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all they heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind: this is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew 22:37-39). The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities are willing to promote unfounded theories adding a little arsenic of racism denies the spiritual and moral principles of our great Preamble to the constitution as well as the constitution itself. America, we have too many ungodly and undemocratic socio-economic political forces working against an inclusive multi-cultural democratic society.

Now we know why eleven o’clock on Sunday morning is the most segregated hour in American society. Hence, the notion of racial superiority undermines culture as well as democracy particularly as it relates to spiritual values, because Democracy is a governing system that is primarily based upon spiritual values. Sadly, racism has triggered the positing of matter over mind. Thus, the world is upside down because of demonic confusion, because too many individuals do not participate in the ontological ground of their own being. Amen.