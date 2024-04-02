Harris to Lead TLOD and TTA 53rd National Area One Conference in Houston (see corrected info in RED)

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Area One, Selects Houston as Site of 53rd Conference

(Houston, Texas – March 29, 2024)-Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD), and Top Teens of America (TTA) will convene its 53rd Area One Conference in Houston on April 4-7, 2024, at the Westin Galleria.

Under the service theme, “Legacy, Equity, Accountability, Diversity, and Service-Ready to Elevate on All Levels”, Lady Rhonda Harris, the 16th National Area One Director of the largest Area in TLOD history, has appointed Dr. Kimberly Agnew Borders, Director of Operations, as Chairman of the Area One Conference. Together, they will roll out the welcoming mat to more than 900 attendees.

According to Lady Harris, Area One fosters a service culture to youth and adults along the Gulf of Mexico that flows through the hearts of Ladies and Top Teens in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. “Service to Youth is not only our motto but also our mission. We are delighted to be in Houston. This city exemplifies collaboration across community service organizations that utilize partnerships while engaging youth groups to see the value of reaching out and helping those in need,” Harris said.

With the conference theme, “Area I LEADS: Elevating and Empowering Communities through REAL Service”, youths and adults will participate in a service project while elevating their leadership skills through numerous workshop opportunities. Attendees can expect a new line-up of leadership development opportunities and service, including a Pre-Conference President’s workshop for Aspiring TLOD Leaders, the celebration of new inductees, Oct.19, 2023-April 4, 2024, and Precious Orchids, members- 83 years young, Homecoming Parade: A Celebration of former Top Teens who have returned as members of TLOD, Royal Club 1.6., VIP Breakfast, to name a few.

Houston, the headquarters of Top Ladies of Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated (TLOD), and the home of four past national presidents, is a non-profit professional humanitarian organization. It was organized in Tyler, Texas, in 1964 to assemble women nationally in a collaborative effort to help alleviate the moral and social problems confronting youth in the mid-sixties. Since its inception, the organization has expanded its objective to include its focus on youth (known as Top Teens of America), improving the status of women, service to senior citizens, community beautification, and community partnerships.

The 100+ chapters nationwide support the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Sickle Cell Disease Awareness (SCDA) and the awarding of national scholarships to Top Teens located in each of TLOD’s six geographic areas. In addition, TLOD has been a long-standing partnership with the March of Dimes and recently became a partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ongoing programs and projects are essential to the fulfillment of TLOD’s mission.

I have enclosed/attached a Conference-at-a-Glance document that lists all conference activities. I hope you will find this material helpful. Please call me to discuss the availability of the National Area One Director for interviews, etc. I am willing to provide more detail and answer any questions you may have. You may contact me at [713-818-2178]. I appreciate your interest and look forward to talking with you soon.

Sincerely,

Thelma Johnson

Lady Rhonda Harris, National Area One Director, will preside over the 53rd Area One Conference of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. and Top Teens of America.