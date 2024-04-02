Harris to Lead TLOD and TTA 53rd National Area One Conference in Houston (see corrected info in RED)
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Area One, Selects Houston as Site of 53rd Conference
(Houston, Texas – March 29, 2024)-Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD), and Top Teens of America (TTA) will convene its 53rd Area One Conference in Houston on April 4-7, 2024, at the Westin Galleria.
Under the service theme, “Legacy, Equity, Accountability, Diversity, and Service-Ready to Elevate on All Levels”, Lady Rhonda Harris, the 16th National Area One Director of the largest Area in TLOD history, has appointed Dr. Kimberly Agnew Borders, Director of Operations, as Chairman of the Area One Conference. Together, they will roll out the welcoming mat to more than 900 attendees.
According to Lady Harris, Area One fosters a service culture to youth and adults along the Gulf of Mexico that flows through the hearts of Ladies and Top Teens in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. “Service to Youth is not only our motto but also our mission. We are delighted to be in Houston. This city exemplifies collaboration across community service organizations that utilize partnerships while engaging youth groups to see the value of reaching out and helping those in need,” Harris said.
With the conference theme, “Area I LEADS: Elevating and Empowering Communities through REAL Service”, youths and adults will participate in a service project while elevating their leadership skills through numerous workshop opportunities. Attendees can expect a new line-up of leadership development opportunities and service, including a Pre-Conference President’s workshop for Aspiring TLOD Leaders, the celebration of new inductees, Oct.19, 2023-April 4, 2024, and Precious Orchids, members- 83 years young, Homecoming Parade: A Celebration of former Top Teens who have returned as members of TLOD, Royal Club 1.6., VIP Breakfast, to name a few.
Houston, the headquarters of Top Ladies of Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated (TLOD), and the home of four past national presidents, is a non-profit professional humanitarian organization. It was organized in Tyler, Texas, in 1964 to assemble women nationally in a collaborative effort to help alleviate the moral and social problems confronting youth in the mid-sixties. Since its inception, the organization has expanded its objective to include its focus on youth (known as Top Teens of America), improving the status of women, service to senior citizens, community beautification, and community partnerships.
The 100+ chapters nationwide support the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Sickle Cell Disease Awareness (SCDA) and the awarding of national scholarships to Top Teens located in each of TLOD’s six geographic areas. In addition, TLOD has been a long-standing partnership with the March of Dimes and recently became a partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ongoing programs and projects are essential to the fulfillment of TLOD’s mission.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.