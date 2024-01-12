HARRIET TUBMAN COMMEMORATIVE COINS
The eagerly awaited redesign of the $20 bill, featuring the iconic Harriet Tubman, may still be years away. To bridge the gap, the U.S. Mint has taken a remarkable step by unveiling three commemorative coins in honor of Tubman this year. These coins not only mark the bicentennial celebration of Tubman’s birth but also pay tribute to her extraordinary life as a dedicated abolitionist.
Harriet Tubman, born into slavery in Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, made a daring escape to freedom in 1849 by following the North Star. Her courage extended beyond her personal emancipation as she risked her life to guide numerous African Americans to liberty. Tubman’s return to the South to assist others in their pursuit of freedom showcased her unwavering commitment to the abolitionist cause.
As visitors today trace the footsteps of this famed abolitionist along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, they encounter numerous sites in Maryland, with additional stops in Delaware and Pennsylvania. The historical significance of these locations serves as a testament to Tubman’s bravery and the Underground Railroad’s pivotal role in emancipating enslaved individuals. The decision to feature Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill has been in the federal authorities’ contemplation since 2016. His initiative aims to replace President Andrew Jackson, a slaveholder responsible for the forced expulsion of thousands of Native Americans from their land.
The historical representation on U.S. paper money has predominantly featured portraits of white men, and Tubman’s proposed redesign is expected to bring a much-needed shi in this narrative. However, the wait for this significant change is anticipated to extend until 2030. In the interim, the U.S. Mint has introduced a series of commemorative coins, including a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, and a half-dollar clad coin, each highlighting distinct chapters of Harriet Tubman’s remarkable life. The front of the silver dollar captures Tubman in a statuesque pose, extending her hand, while the reverse side depicts silhouettes crossing a bridge formed by clasping hands beneath the Little Dipper constellation.
This artistic representation symbolizes Tubman’s reliance on the North Star during her escape to freedom and her subsequent role as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. e half-dollar coin delves into Tubman’s involvement in the Civil War, portraying her as a scout and spy for the Union Army. On one side, she is depicted holding a spyglass, emphasizing her crucial role in gathering intelligence. The other side commemorates the Combahee River Raid, a historic event where Tubman led an expedition that successfully rescued more than 700 enslaved individuals.
The portrayal of Tubman at the forefront of two boats on this coin serves as a poignant reminder of her groundbreaking leadership during this critical moment in history. The gold coin, representing Tubman’s life during the Civil War, features her face on the front. The reverse side showcases two weathered hands grasping each other, symbolizing Tubman’s enduring altruism. This poignant imagery pays tribute to her post-war efforts in advocating for civil rights and humanitarian causes. Beyond their symbolic significance, the sale of these commemorative coins is expected to contribute to meaningful causes.
