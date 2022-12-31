Let me be one of the first people to wish you a Happy New Year! You may be filled with excitement about starting a new chapter or filled with anxiety about the unknown. Either way, the new year is here, and we must embrace it and whatever may come in 2023. I want to encourage you to reach for all your goals in 2023. Whether it’s going for a new job, a promotion, losing weight, being more positive, stepping out on faith to build a business, etc., go for it! To many times we talk about doing something, but we don’t put the action behind it.

These goals won’t happen overnight as you must be patient, set a plan in place, and then execute that plan. Be patient with yourself and trust the process. In addition, we also must learn from 2022 and take that knowledge and apply it to being better in 2023. If nothing else, we must also be grateful that we have made it to another year. We have lost so many people in 2022 and over the last few years, and with each loss it is a constant reminder that life is short, and tomorrow is not promised. So, I challenge you to embrace 2023 and all that may come whether it is good or bad. List out your goals and create a plan to reach those goals. Most of all, help someone else a long the way. I believe that this is what life is all about, helping others.

Someone once said that “Each new year is a gift that holds hope for new adventures. May your new year be filled with exploration, discovery, and growth.” I wish you a prosperous new year. Take the gift of 2023 and use it well. Happy New Year!